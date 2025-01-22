World / Americas

‘Be serious’, says Panama president on Trump ‘invasion’ query

Head of state José Raúl Mulino said on X on Monday that the canal “is and will continue to be Panamanian”

22 January 2025 - 13:45
by Cecile Mantovani and Alexander Smith
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino. File photo: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Davos — Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino responded “be serious, be serious” on Wednesday when asked in Davos whether he was concerned the US would invade after President Donald Trump said he would take back the Panama Canal.

Mulino declined to answer other questions after speaking on a panel session addressing Latin America’s “faultlines” at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss resort.

In his inauguration speech on Monday that invoked the 19th century expansionist doctrine of “Manifest Destiny”, Trump repeated his aspiration that the US would take back the canal, which is a key route for world shipping.

Trump gave no further details on when or how he intended to reclaim the canal — which is the sovereign territory of an ally — but has previously refused to rule out possible use of military force, drawing criticism from Washington’s Latin American friends and foes alike.

He also repeated previous accusations against Panama of breaking promises it made for the final transfer of the strategic waterway in 1999 and of ceding its operation to China, allegations the Panamanian government has vehemently denied.

Mulino said on X on Monday that Panama has administered the canal responsibly for world trade, including for the US, and that it “is and will continue to be Panamanian”.

Reuters

Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target

The newly sworn in US president says he will consider ending EV tax credits
Life
1 day ago

Trump tariffs would harm US consumers, say German carmakers

Donald Trump did not immediately implement the wide range of tariffs he promised, but says they are still an option
Life
23 hours ago

Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins

Investors in Trump Media & Technology adopt meme-stock mentality and vow never to sell their shares
World
2 days ago

Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of Trump inauguration

Pre-emptive pardons to protect panel that investigated January 6 2021 storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters, as well as Covid-19 medical ...
World
1 day ago

Gold benefits from softer dollar

Metal rises for second session as markets evaluate possible consequences of Donald Trump’s policies
Markets
1 day ago
