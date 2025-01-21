World / Americas

Trump fires US Coast Guard chief

Linda Lee Fagan was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces

21 January 2025 - 21:39
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Members of the US Coast Guard stand at attention in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol during Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony, in Washington, DC, the US, January 20 2025. Picture: GREG NASH/REUTERS
Members of the US Coast Guard stand at attention in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol during Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony, in Washington, DC, the US, January 20 2025. Picture: GREG NASH/REUTERS

Washington — US President Donald Trump fired Coast Guard Commandant Adm Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an armed forces branch, the department of homeland security said on Tuesday.

Former president Joe Biden nominated Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, which is responsible for maritime security, in 2021. Acting homeland security secretary Benjamin Huffman, confirmed in a message posted on the Coast Guard’s website that Fagan had been relieved of her duties after a “long and illustrious career”.

Huffman said Fagan was from her position because of “leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and inability to advance the strategic objectives of the US Coast Guard”, a senior department of homeland security official said.

One of the reasons, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, was Fagan's “excessive” focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Fagan and the Coast Guard could not be immediately reached for comment.

Trump has vowed to eliminate DEI programmes in federal government agencies.

While the Coast Guard is an armed service, it falls under the department of homeland security, not the Pentagon.

Democratic congressman Rick Larsen said the decision to remove Fagan was “misguided and will hurt readiness. The women and men of the US Coast Guard deserve better than reckless personnel decisions.”

The Coast Guard has been under scrutiny for sexual assault since a media report alleged it covered up decades of abuse and a Senate subcommittee found it shamed victims and failed to deal with perpetrators.

More than a dozen former US Coast Guard Academy students who say they were victims of sexual assault filed complaints last year seeking $130m in damages, accusing the school of allowing sexual violence to go unchecked.

Trump adviser Elon Musk, who leads the new administration’s effort to cut costs across the federal government, alluded to efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in a social media post, but did not explicitly confirm Fagan’s dismissal.

“Undermining the US military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable,” Musk, the world’s richest person, wrote on X.

Reuters

Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target

The newly sworn in US president says he will consider ending EV tax credits
Life
13 hours ago

Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will

The US president has pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the US Capitol four years ago
World
13 hours ago

Fed eyes cautious approach amid fragile bond market, Trump policies

Federal Reserve is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at its next policy meeting
World
8 hours ago

Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health Organisation

The US is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing about 18% of its overall funding
World
11 hours ago

Dollar recovers as markets adjust to Trump 2.0

US stock futures are firmer on Tuesday after bouncing around on Monday as traders mulled new president’s statements
Markets
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Time for Trump and a turbulent world

It’s likely to be an age of high uncertainty and highly volatile markets
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Donald Trump orders US exit from World Health ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump poised to sign raft of orders after taking ...
World / Americas
3.
Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will
World / Americas
4.
Did Elon Musk give the Nazi salute or was he just ...
World / Americas
5.
Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Dollar recovers as markets adjust to Trump 2.0

Markets

How Trump broke the heart of a Honduran single mom

World / Americas

Trump tariffs would harm US consumers, say German carmakers

Life / Motoring

Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of Trump inauguration

World / Americas

Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record high

Markets

Door open for negotiated reset on US-China ties

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.