Trump takes oath of office at Capitol ceremony

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US president in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20 2025. Picture: SAUL LOEB/REUTERS
Washington — Donald Trump pledged to rescue America from what he described as years of betrayal and decline after he was sworn in as president on Monday, prioritising a crackdown on illegal immigration and portraying himself as a national saviour chosen by God.
“For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is Liberation Day,” Trump, 78, said inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, the symbol of US democracy that was invaded on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters intent on reversing his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.
The half-hour speech echoed some of the themes he sounded at his first inauguration in 2017, when he spoke of the “American carnage” of crime and job loss that he said had ravaged the country.
Trump repeated false claims from his campaign speeches that other countries were emptying their prisons into America and voiced familiar and unfounded grievances over his criminal prosecutions.
The inauguration completes a triumphant return for a political disrupter who was impeached twice, survived two assassination attempts, was convicted in a criminal trial and faced charges for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
“I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump said, referring to the assassin's bullet that grazed his ear in July.
Trump is the first felon to occupy the White House after a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star.
Trump intends to sign a raft of executive actions in his first hours as president, incoming White House officials said on Monday, including 10 focused on border security and immigration, his top priority.
In addition to declaring an emergency, the president will send armed troops there and resume a policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their US court dates, officials told reporters.
He will also seek to end so-called birthright citizenship for US-born children whose parents lack legal status, a move some legal scholars have said would be unconstitutional.
The inauguration completes a triumphant comeback for a political disrupter who survived two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts and an indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
“The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you,” Trump said, before referring to the assassin’s bullet that grazed his ear in July. “I was saved by God to make America great again.”
US President Donald Trump, centre, at his inauguration at the Capitol, in Washington, DC, January 20 2025. Vice-president JD Vance, left and former president Joe Biden applaud. Picture: REUTERS
Trump on Monday said he would tariff and tax countries to enrich Americans, promised an overhaul of the trade system, and said the US would establish an “external revenue service”.
He also said on Monday that the US would take back the Panama Canal, but gave no further details.
The ceremony was moved inside the Capitol due to the cold, four years after a mob of Trump supporters breached the building, a symbol of American democracy, in an unsuccessful effort to forestall Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden, 82.
Biden and outgoing vice-president Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, were on hand inside the Capitol’s Rotunda, with former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, arrived with her husband, Bill, but Obama’s wife, Michelle, chose not to attend.
Numerous tech executives who have sought to curry favour with the incoming administration — including the three richest men in the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — had prominent seats on stage, next to cabinet nominees and members of Trump’s family.
“Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback,” he added later. “I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do in America. The impossible is what we do best.”
While Trump sought to portray himself as a peacemaker and unifier, his speech was often sharply partisan, in contrast to those of past presidents. With Biden seated nearby, affecting a polite smile, Trump issued a stinging indictment of Biden's policies from immigration to foreign affairs.
Trump listed a series of executive actions he intends to take immediately on Monday, including declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and dispatching troops there.
“First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border,” he said. “All illegal entry will be immediately halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”
Numerous tech executives who have sought to curry favour with the incoming administration — including the three richest men in the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — had prominent seats on stage, next to cabinet nominees and members of Trump's family.
Trump said he would send astronauts to plant the US flag on Mars, prompting Musk — who has long talked about colonising the planet — to throw his hands up in celebration.
Trump vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and repeated his intention to take back control of the Panama Canal, one of several foreign policy pronouncements that have caused consternation among US allies.
Trump took the oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend” the US constitution at 5.01pm GMT, administered by chief justice John Roberts. His vice-president, JD Vance, was sworn in just before him.
Outgoing vice-president Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, was seated next to Biden in a section with former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, arrived with her husband Bill, but Obama’s wife, Michelle, chose not to attend.
The ceremony was moved indoors due to the extreme cold gripping much of the country.
Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration and has continued to claim falsely that the 2020 election he lost to Biden was rigged.
Trump, the first US president since the 19th century to win a second term after losing the White House, has said he would pardon many of the more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the January 6 2021, Capitol attack.
Biden, in one of his last official acts, pardoned several people whom Trump has threatened with retaliation, including former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, former Republican representative Liz Cheney and former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley. He also pardoned five family members just minutes before leaving office, citing fears that Trump would target them.
Trump will sign an order requiring that official US documents such as passports reflect citizens' gender as assigned at birth, incoming administration officials told reporters on Monday.
“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the US government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump said, as Democratic US representative Sarah McBride, the first transgender person to serve in Congress, quietly smiled in the audience.
Trump will not immediately impose new tariffs, instead directing federal agencies to evaluate trade relationships with Canada, China and Mexico, a Trump official said, an unexpected development that unleashed a broad slide in the US dollar and a rally in global stock markets on a day when US financial markets were closed.
Some of the executive orders are likely to face legal challenges.
As he did in 2017, Trump enters office as a disruptive force, vowing to remake the federal government and expressing deep scepticism about the US-led alliances that have shaped post-World War 2 global politics.
He returns to Washington emboldened after winning the national popular vote over Harris by more than 2-million votes thanks to a groundswell of voter frustration over persistent inflation, though he still fell just short of a 50% majority.
Trump, who surpassed Biden as the oldest president ever to be sworn in, will enjoy Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress. His advisers have outlined plans to replace nonpartisan bureaucrats with hand-picked loyalists.
Trump’s influence was already felt in the Israel-Hamas announcement last week of a ceasefire deal. Trump, whose envoy joined the negotiations in Qatar, had warned of “hell to pay” if Hamas did not release its hostages before the inauguration.
Unlike in 2017, when he filled many top jobs with institutionalists, Trump has prioritised fealty over experience in nominating a bevy of controversial cabinet picks, some of whom are outspoken critics of the agencies they have been tapped to lead.
Even as he prepared to retake office, Trump continued to expand his business ventures, raising billions in market value by launching a “meme coin” crypto token that prompted ethical and regulatory questions.
The inauguration took place amid heavy security after a campaign highlighted by an increase in political violence.
The traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House was moved indoors to the Capital One Arena, where Trump held a victory rally on Sunday.
Trump takes oath of office at Capitol ceremony
President promises flurry of executive orders on first day
Washington — Donald Trump pledged to rescue America from what he described as years of betrayal and decline after he was sworn in as president on Monday, prioritising a crackdown on illegal immigration and portraying himself as a national saviour chosen by God.
“For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is Liberation Day,” Trump, 78, said inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, the symbol of US democracy that was invaded on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters intent on reversing his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.
The half-hour speech echoed some of the themes he sounded at his first inauguration in 2017, when he spoke of the “American carnage” of crime and job loss that he said had ravaged the country.
Trump repeated false claims from his campaign speeches that other countries were emptying their prisons into America and voiced familiar and unfounded grievances over his criminal prosecutions.
The inauguration completes a triumphant return for a political disrupter who was impeached twice, survived two assassination attempts, was convicted in a criminal trial and faced charges for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
“I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump said, referring to the assassin's bullet that grazed his ear in July.
Trump is the first felon to occupy the White House after a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star.
Trump intends to sign a raft of executive actions in his first hours as president, incoming White House officials said on Monday, including 10 focused on border security and immigration, his top priority.
In addition to declaring an emergency, the president will send armed troops there and resume a policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their US court dates, officials told reporters.
He will also seek to end so-called birthright citizenship for US-born children whose parents lack legal status, a move some legal scholars have said would be unconstitutional.
The inauguration completes a triumphant comeback for a political disrupter who survived two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts and an indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
“The journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one, that I can tell you,” Trump said, before referring to the assassin’s bullet that grazed his ear in July. “I was saved by God to make America great again.”
Trump on Monday said he would tariff and tax countries to enrich Americans, promised an overhaul of the trade system, and said the US would establish an “external revenue service”.
He also said on Monday that the US would take back the Panama Canal, but gave no further details.
The ceremony was moved inside the Capitol due to the cold, four years after a mob of Trump supporters breached the building, a symbol of American democracy, in an unsuccessful effort to forestall Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden, 82.
Biden and outgoing vice-president Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, were on hand inside the Capitol’s Rotunda, with former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, arrived with her husband, Bill, but Obama’s wife, Michelle, chose not to attend.
Numerous tech executives who have sought to curry favour with the incoming administration — including the three richest men in the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — had prominent seats on stage, next to cabinet nominees and members of Trump’s family.
SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington — but King Don will decide
“Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback,” he added later. “I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something is impossible to do in America. The impossible is what we do best.”
While Trump sought to portray himself as a peacemaker and unifier, his speech was often sharply partisan, in contrast to those of past presidents. With Biden seated nearby, affecting a polite smile, Trump issued a stinging indictment of Biden's policies from immigration to foreign affairs.
Trump listed a series of executive actions he intends to take immediately on Monday, including declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and dispatching troops there.
“First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border,” he said. “All illegal entry will be immediately halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”
Numerous tech executives who have sought to curry favour with the incoming administration — including the three richest men in the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — had prominent seats on stage, next to cabinet nominees and members of Trump's family.
Trump said he would send astronauts to plant the US flag on Mars, prompting Musk — who has long talked about colonising the planet — to throw his hands up in celebration.
Trump vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and repeated his intention to take back control of the Panama Canal, one of several foreign policy pronouncements that have caused consternation among US allies.
Trump took the oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend” the US constitution at 5.01pm GMT, administered by chief justice John Roberts. His vice-president, JD Vance, was sworn in just before him.
Outgoing vice-president Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November, was seated next to Biden in a section with former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, arrived with her husband Bill, but Obama’s wife, Michelle, chose not to attend.
The ceremony was moved indoors due to the extreme cold gripping much of the country.
Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration and has continued to claim falsely that the 2020 election he lost to Biden was rigged.
Trump, the first US president since the 19th century to win a second term after losing the White House, has said he would pardon many of the more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the January 6 2021, Capitol attack.
Biden, in one of his last official acts, pardoned several people whom Trump has threatened with retaliation, including former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, former Republican representative Liz Cheney and former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley. He also pardoned five family members just minutes before leaving office, citing fears that Trump would target them.
Trump will sign an order requiring that official US documents such as passports reflect citizens' gender as assigned at birth, incoming administration officials told reporters on Monday.
“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the US government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump said, as Democratic US representative Sarah McBride, the first transgender person to serve in Congress, quietly smiled in the audience.
Trump will not immediately impose new tariffs, instead directing federal agencies to evaluate trade relationships with Canada, China and Mexico, a Trump official said, an unexpected development that unleashed a broad slide in the US dollar and a rally in global stock markets on a day when US financial markets were closed.
Some of the executive orders are likely to face legal challenges.
WATCH: How Trump’s return to power could affect SA
As he did in 2017, Trump enters office as a disruptive force, vowing to remake the federal government and expressing deep scepticism about the US-led alliances that have shaped post-World War 2 global politics.
He returns to Washington emboldened after winning the national popular vote over Harris by more than 2-million votes thanks to a groundswell of voter frustration over persistent inflation, though he still fell just short of a 50% majority.
Trump, who surpassed Biden as the oldest president ever to be sworn in, will enjoy Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress. His advisers have outlined plans to replace nonpartisan bureaucrats with hand-picked loyalists.
Trump’s influence was already felt in the Israel-Hamas announcement last week of a ceasefire deal. Trump, whose envoy joined the negotiations in Qatar, had warned of “hell to pay” if Hamas did not release its hostages before the inauguration.
Unlike in 2017, when he filled many top jobs with institutionalists, Trump has prioritised fealty over experience in nominating a bevy of controversial cabinet picks, some of whom are outspoken critics of the agencies they have been tapped to lead.
Even as he prepared to retake office, Trump continued to expand his business ventures, raising billions in market value by launching a “meme coin” crypto token that prompted ethical and regulatory questions.
The inauguration took place amid heavy security after a campaign highlighted by an increase in political violence.
The traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue past the White House was moved indoors to the Capital One Arena, where Trump held a victory rally on Sunday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Time for Trump and a turbulent world
Biden pardons Fauci, Cheney and Milley ahead of Trump inauguration
Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins
TikTok restoring services after Trump vows to delay ban
Trump’s crypto token soars, bitcoin hits record high
Trump flies to Washington on military aircraft as Biden sticks to tradition
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.