World / Americas

Trump flies to Washington on military aircraft as Biden sticks to tradition

It is the norm for presidents-elect to take a government-provided aircraft to their inauguration, though current president did not

19 January 2025 - 15:27
by Nathan Layne, Trevor Hunnicutt and David Shepardson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Incoming US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Incoming US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

West Palm Beach, Florida — President-elect Donald Trump headed to Washington on Saturday ahead of his inauguration on a US military aeroplane supplied by US President Joe Biden, as the outgoing president emphasised sticking with traditional transition norms.

Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday evening for celebrations to mark his return to office on Monday.

For the occasion, he ditched his navy-and-crimson “Trump Force One” he often flies in favour of a government aircraft Biden sent to Florida. Biden has stressed to his officials that they must work with Trump’s transition team, a sharp contrast to the previous transition when Trump refused to attend the inauguration or acknowledge Biden’s win.

Both aircraft sat on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport before Trump’s departure Saturday. Trump’s son Eric and Eric’s wife, Lara, boarded the private plane.

For his less than three-hour flight to Washington Dulles International Airport, Trump flew aboard a specially configured Boeing 757-200 in trademark blue-and-white colours and bearing the words “US of America”.

His daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted boarding that aircraft Saturday afternoon.

It is the same model aircraft that is called Air Force Two when flown by the vice-president but is also used by the first lady, cabinet members and other high-ranking officials.

It is the norm for presidents-elect to take such a government-provided aircraft to their inauguration, though Biden did not.

In 2021, Biden had planned to arrive by train but the plan was cancelled after the Secret Service raised security concerns after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 2021 in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

The Trump administration offered no plane and Biden ended up taking a private jet to Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Photographs from Trump’s 2017 arrival in the Washington area to take office for his first term showed that he used a similar US aircraft then.

The White House and the US Air Force could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters

Activists gather for Washington ‘People’s March’

Thousands brave light rain to protest Trump’s inauguration, women’s rights, racial justice and other causes
World
7 hours ago

Trump treasury pick supports Fed independence, tariffs and Russian sanctions

Scott Bessent also backs tax cuts to avoid ‘economic calamity’
World
2 days ago

Trump secretary of state pick Rubio puts China in foreign policy crosshairs

Nominees Rubio and Bondi face Senate confirmation hearings
World
4 days ago

Trump says he will create new agency to collect offshore revenue

Few details, but ‘External Revenue Service’ flags incoming president's intention to press ahead with import duties
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Chinese buyers interested in unwanted German VW ...
World / Asia
2.
Science fiction and grandfather’s views shaped ...
World
3.
Gaza guns fall silent as ceasefire starts
World
4.
Israel’s cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire with ...
World / Middle East
5.
Trump flies to Washington on military aircraft as ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Trump treasury pick supports Fed independence, tariffs and Russian sanctions

World / Americas

Activists gather for Washington ‘People’s March’

World / Americas

Trump says he will create new agency to collect offshore revenue

World / Americas

Trump defence pick Pete Hegseth under fire at rowdy confirmation hearing

World / Americas

Washington braces for Trump inauguration with fortress-like fencing, extra ...

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.