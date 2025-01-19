Guyana economy’s growth of 43.6% in 2024 driven by oil output and exports

Vessels carrying supplies for an offshore oil platform are seen at the Guyana Shore Base wharf on the Demerara River, south of Georgetown, Guyana. File photo: LUC COHEN/REUTERS
Georgetown — Guyana’s economy achieved its fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2024, expanding 43.6% as oil output and exports showed solid increases, the finance minister said on Friday, but the expansion is expected to slow this year.
Latin America’s newest oil producer last year became the region’s fifth-largest crude exporter after Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia, and was identified as one of the main contributors to the growth of global oil supplies.
The oil sector expanded 57.7%, while the non-oil sector grew 13.1% last year, the minister said.
Oil output rose to an average of 616,000 barrels a day from 391,000 bpd the previous year as a consortium led by US major ExxonMobil, which controls all production in the country, continued expanding operations and completed a key upgrade at its offshore facilities.
“Guyana’s economy continues to perform exceptionally well,” Singh said during the presentation of Guyana’s $6.63-billion public budget.
The economic growth is expected to slow in 2025, with a 10.6% expansion mainly fuelled by the non-oil sector for the first time in years. Oil sector expansion is expected to slow from recent years to 9.5% growth, due to lower crude prices.
Guyana forecasts an average of $71.9 per barrel for its crude this year, down from $78-80 last year, which would secure about $2.2 billion in revenue from oil exports.
Energy minister Vickram Bharrat said this week the country exported 225 crude cargoes in 2024, with 28 cargoes of them shipped by the government from its share of oil produced by the Exxon group. In 2023, the government received and exported 136 crude cargoes, according to LSEG shipping data.
Guyana’s shipments last year met demand from European refiners for easy-to-process sweet crudes to replace some Middle Eastern grades, according to traders and the LSEG data.
The nation’s oil revenue increased to $2.57-billion in 2024, including crude sales made by the government and $348-million in royalties received from the Exxon group, compared with $1.62-billion in 2023, including $218.1-million in royalties.
A fourth floating oil production facility expected this year will add 250,000 bpd of output capacity to the Exxon consortium’s operations.
Guyana economy’s growth of 43.6% in 2024 driven by oil output and exports
Latin American oil producer becomes region’s fifth-largest crude exporter after five years of double-digit expansion
Georgetown — Guyana’s economy achieved its fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2024, expanding 43.6% as oil output and exports showed solid increases, the finance minister said on Friday, but the expansion is expected to slow this year.
Latin America’s newest oil producer last year became the region’s fifth-largest crude exporter after Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia, and was identified as one of the main contributors to the growth of global oil supplies.
The oil sector expanded 57.7%, while the non-oil sector grew 13.1% last year, the minister said.
Oil output rose to an average of 616,000 barrels a day from 391,000 bpd the previous year as a consortium led by US major ExxonMobil, which controls all production in the country, continued expanding operations and completed a key upgrade at its offshore facilities.
“Guyana’s economy continues to perform exceptionally well,” Singh said during the presentation of Guyana’s $6.63-billion public budget.
The economic growth is expected to slow in 2025, with a 10.6% expansion mainly fuelled by the non-oil sector for the first time in years. Oil sector expansion is expected to slow from recent years to 9.5% growth, due to lower crude prices.
Guyana forecasts an average of $71.9 per barrel for its crude this year, down from $78-80 last year, which would secure about $2.2 billion in revenue from oil exports.
Energy minister Vickram Bharrat said this week the country exported 225 crude cargoes in 2024, with 28 cargoes of them shipped by the government from its share of oil produced by the Exxon group. In 2023, the government received and exported 136 crude cargoes, according to LSEG shipping data.
Guyana’s shipments last year met demand from European refiners for easy-to-process sweet crudes to replace some Middle Eastern grades, according to traders and the LSEG data.
The nation’s oil revenue increased to $2.57-billion in 2024, including crude sales made by the government and $348-million in royalties received from the Exxon group, compared with $1.62-billion in 2023, including $218.1-million in royalties.
A fourth floating oil production facility expected this year will add 250,000 bpd of output capacity to the Exxon consortium’s operations.
Reuters
US consumer prices rise slightly above expectations in December
Venezuelan general slams new sanctions and R25m reward for Maduro’s arrest
Argentina makes key $4bn debt repayment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Venezuelan general slams new sanctions and R25m reward for Maduro’s arrest
Argentina makes key $4bn debt repayment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.