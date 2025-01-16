World / Americas

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Counting the cost of the LA wildfires — insurers face billions in losses

Business Day TV speaks to Langa Sigodi, account executive for Corporate and Global Markets at Maksure Risk Solutions

16 January 2025 - 20:04
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Firefighters work following a fire that broke out near Landiras, southwestern France, on July 17 2022. Picture: SDIS 33/REUTERS
Firefighters work following a fire that broke out near Landiras, southwestern France, on July 17 2022. Picture: SDIS 33/REUTERS

Analysts have estimated insured losses from the wildfires in Los Angeles could reach as much as $20bn. For a closer look at the situation, Business Day TV spoke to Langa Sigodi, account executive for Corporate and Global Markets at Maksure Risk Solutions.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire pact
World / Middle East
2.
DRC jails three citizens from China in illegal ...
World / Africa
3.
Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe to lay off 1,000 workers ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF wants to extend president’s ...
World / Africa
5.
Thailand’s Phuket overwhelmed by growing garbage ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.