Firefighters work following a fire that broke out near Landiras, southwestern France, on July 17 2022. Picture: SDIS 33/REUTERS
Analysts have estimated insured losses from the wildfires in Los Angeles could reach as much as $20bn. For a closer look at the situation, Business Day TV spoke to Langa Sigodi, account executive for Corporate and Global Markets at Maksure Risk Solutions.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Counting the cost of the LA wildfires — insurers face billions in losses
Business Day TV speaks to Langa Sigodi, account executive for Corporate and Global Markets at Maksure Risk Solutions
Analysts have estimated insured losses from the wildfires in Los Angeles could reach as much as $20bn. For a closer look at the situation, Business Day TV spoke to Langa Sigodi, account executive for Corporate and Global Markets at Maksure Risk Solutions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.