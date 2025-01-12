California governor says fires likely to be costliest natural disaster in US history

People hold signs asking for donations for people affected by the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California, US, on January 11 2025. Picture: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS
Los Angeles — Firefighters were slowly making progress in their battle to contain the inferno that has razed swathes of Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, but still-spreading flames threatened communities in the populous San Fernando Valley on Sunday.
California governor Gavin Newsom said he expected the death toll to rise. “I've got search and rescue teams out. We’ve got cadaver dogs out and there’s likely to be a lot more,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press programme.
Newsom said the fires were likely to be the worst natural disaster in US history “in terms of just the costs associated with it”.
Aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on steep hills to stem the eastward spread of the Palisades Fire and KTLA television reported that ground crews had managed to save a number of houses, though others were lost.
Marin County search and rescue team inspects a burned property for hazards and remains during the Eaton fire in Altadena, California, US, on January 11 2025. PICTURE: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI
“LA County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.
Six simultaneous blazes that have ripped across the US’s second-largest city since Tuesday had killed at least 16 people as of late Saturday, the Washington Post and other media reported, citing the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. Reuters could not reach the coroner.
At least 13 people are estimated to be missing.
The blazes have damaged or destroyed 12,000 structures, fire officials said. The flames have reduced whole neighbourhoods to smouldering ruins, destroying the homes of the rich and famous and ordinary folk alike and leaving an apocalyptic landscape.
Over the past 24 hours, the Palisades Fire spread over an additional 400ha, consuming more homes, officials reported.
US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with officials to get an update on their efforts and was briefed by aides on federal resources that were being dispatched.
A LAPD helicopter patrols following the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, US, on January 10 2025. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
His declaration of a major disaster unlocked federal assistance for those affected by the wildfires, clearing the way for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide support.
Cal Fire official Todd Hopkins said that while 11% of the Palisades Fire was now contained, it has burnt more than 8,900ha.
Hopkins told a press conference that fire had spread into the Mandeville Canyon and threatened to jump into Brentwood, an upscale neighbourhood that is home to many celebrities, and the San Fernando Valley. It also inched towards the north-south 405 freeway.
Although the Santa Ana winds that have fanned the flames were calmer on Saturday, the National Weather Service warned that stronger gusts of up to 110kph could return early next week.
Red flag warnings remain in effect for LA and Ventura counties through to Wednesday, the NWS said.
“These winds, combined with dry air and dry vegetation, will keep the fire weather threat in the area,” it said. Conditions were expected to moderate by Thursday.
On Saturday, some residents were allowed to return to the sites of their ruined homes to see what they could salvage from the wreckage. Teams with the LA County Sheriff’s Department were sifting through the rubble with sniffer dogs to search for human remains.
Evacuation orders throughout the Los Angeles area now cover 153,000 residents. Another 166,000 residents have been warned that they may have to evacuate, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.
Support can range from funding for home repairs to money to replace lost food or medication, FEMA spokesperson Michael Hart said, adding that assistance can be provided within days.
However, president-elect Donald Trump criticised local and state officials he believed had handled the situation badly.
“The fires are still raging in LA. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place... they just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” he said on his Truth Social media feed.
Los Angeles Board of Supervisors chairperson Kathryn Barger told reporters she had invited Trump — who takes office on January 20 — to visit the county to get a first-hand look at the destruction.
In Altadena, official Don Fregulia said managing the Eaton Fire and its impact will be a “huge, Herculean task” that he said would take “many weeks of work”.
The two big fires combined have consumed more than 14,500ha — 2-1/2 times the land area of Manhattan — in one of the worst disasters in Los Angeles’ history. Officials have declared a public health emergency due to the thick, toxic smoke and poorer air quality, as the fires lifted traces of metals, plastics and other synthetic materials.
But progress was reported in bringing electrical power back to Los Angeles neighbourhoods. Southern California Edison CEO Steven Powell said there were now about 50,000 customers without power, down from more than half a million days earlier.
Private forecaster AccuWeather estimated the damage and economic loss at $135-billion to $150-billion, portending soaring homeowners’ insurance costs.
In the Vatican, Pope Francis said in his weekly address to the faithful in St Peter’s Square: “I am close to the people of Los Angeles ... where devastating fires have broken out in recent days. I pray for all of you.”
Update: January 12 2025 This story has been updated with new information.
California governor says fires likely to be costliest natural disaster in US history
Trump criticises efforts to control wildfires, gets an invite to take a first-hand look at them
Los Angeles — Firefighters were slowly making progress in their battle to contain the inferno that has razed swathes of Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, but still-spreading flames threatened communities in the populous San Fernando Valley on Sunday.
California governor Gavin Newsom said he expected the death toll to rise. “I've got search and rescue teams out. We’ve got cadaver dogs out and there’s likely to be a lot more,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press programme.
Newsom said the fires were likely to be the worst natural disaster in US history “in terms of just the costs associated with it”.
Aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on steep hills to stem the eastward spread of the Palisades Fire and KTLA television reported that ground crews had managed to save a number of houses, though others were lost.
“LA County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.
Six simultaneous blazes that have ripped across the US’s second-largest city since Tuesday had killed at least 16 people as of late Saturday, the Washington Post and other media reported, citing the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. Reuters could not reach the coroner.
At least 13 people are estimated to be missing.
The blazes have damaged or destroyed 12,000 structures, fire officials said. The flames have reduced whole neighbourhoods to smouldering ruins, destroying the homes of the rich and famous and ordinary folk alike and leaving an apocalyptic landscape.
Over the past 24 hours, the Palisades Fire spread over an additional 400ha, consuming more homes, officials reported.
US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with officials to get an update on their efforts and was briefed by aides on federal resources that were being dispatched.
His declaration of a major disaster unlocked federal assistance for those affected by the wildfires, clearing the way for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide support.
Cal Fire official Todd Hopkins said that while 11% of the Palisades Fire was now contained, it has burnt more than 8,900ha.
Hopkins told a press conference that fire had spread into the Mandeville Canyon and threatened to jump into Brentwood, an upscale neighbourhood that is home to many celebrities, and the San Fernando Valley. It also inched towards the north-south 405 freeway.
Although the Santa Ana winds that have fanned the flames were calmer on Saturday, the National Weather Service warned that stronger gusts of up to 110kph could return early next week.
Red flag warnings remain in effect for LA and Ventura counties through to Wednesday, the NWS said.
“These winds, combined with dry air and dry vegetation, will keep the fire weather threat in the area,” it said. Conditions were expected to moderate by Thursday.
On Saturday, some residents were allowed to return to the sites of their ruined homes to see what they could salvage from the wreckage. Teams with the LA County Sheriff’s Department were sifting through the rubble with sniffer dogs to search for human remains.
Evacuation orders throughout the Los Angeles area now cover 153,000 residents. Another 166,000 residents have been warned that they may have to evacuate, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.
How one California man tried saving his block from wildfire war zone
Support can range from funding for home repairs to money to replace lost food or medication, FEMA spokesperson Michael Hart said, adding that assistance can be provided within days.
However, president-elect Donald Trump criticised local and state officials he believed had handled the situation badly.
“The fires are still raging in LA. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place... they just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” he said on his Truth Social media feed.
Los Angeles Board of Supervisors chairperson Kathryn Barger told reporters she had invited Trump — who takes office on January 20 — to visit the county to get a first-hand look at the destruction.
In Altadena, official Don Fregulia said managing the Eaton Fire and its impact will be a “huge, Herculean task” that he said would take “many weeks of work”.
The two big fires combined have consumed more than 14,500ha — 2-1/2 times the land area of Manhattan — in one of the worst disasters in Los Angeles’ history. Officials have declared a public health emergency due to the thick, toxic smoke and poorer air quality, as the fires lifted traces of metals, plastics and other synthetic materials.
But progress was reported in bringing electrical power back to Los Angeles neighbourhoods. Southern California Edison CEO Steven Powell said there were now about 50,000 customers without power, down from more than half a million days earlier.
Private forecaster AccuWeather estimated the damage and economic loss at $135-billion to $150-billion, portending soaring homeowners’ insurance costs.
In the Vatican, Pope Francis said in his weekly address to the faithful in St Peter’s Square: “I am close to the people of Los Angeles ... where devastating fires have broken out in recent days. I pray for all of you.”
Update: January 12 2025
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Los Angeles’ ordinary fire survivors say they are overlooked
Film stars, celebrities lose homes, flee from Los Angeles wildfires
Climate change ‘shows its claws’ with rising costs for disasters
Raging Los Angeles fires kill at least two people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Los Angeles’ ordinary fire survivors say they are overlooked
Film stars, celebrities lose homes, flee from Los Angeles wildfires
Climate change ‘shows its claws’ with rising costs for disasters
Raging Los Angeles fires kill at least two people
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.