Trump mulling economic emergency declaration, says CNN

US president-elect allegedly considering using national act for legal justification to introduce universal tariffs

08 January 2025 - 15:12
by Shivani Tanna
US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: JORGE SILVA/REUTERS
Bengaluru — US president-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move will allow Trump to build a new tariff programme by using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which authorises a president to manage imports during a national emergency, the report said.

“Nothing is off the table,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN, acknowledging that a discussion had taken place over declaring a national emergency.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Trump, a Republican who will take office on January 20, has vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the US, along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods.

He has also said he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day in office.

Reuters

Tencent and CATL shares fall after US says they aid Chinese military

Both companies called the move, which comes two weeks before US president-elect Donald Trump takes office, a ‘mistake’
Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama Canal and Greenland

In second press conference since winning re-election, Trump proposes renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Donald Trump’s son to visit Greenland after renewed interest in island

President-elect said last month that US control of the autonomous territory is an ‘absolute necessity’
IAN BREMMER: US-China conflict becoming harder to avoid

Two wild cards are hanging over US-China ties in 2025: Trump himself and new favourite adviser Elon Musk
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: World’s two most geopolitically relevant pieces of real estate

Trump meets foreign dignitaries in Mar-a-Lago, but the China-India border has been a flashpoint
