US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: JORGE SILVA/REUTERS
Bengaluru — US president-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The move will allow Trump to build a new tariff programme by using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which authorises a president to manage imports during a national emergency, the report said.
“Nothing is off the table,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN, acknowledging that a discussion had taken place over declaring a national emergency.
The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Trump, a Republican who will take office on January 20, has vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the US, along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods.
He has also said he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day in office.
Trump mulling economic emergency declaration, says CNN
US president-elect allegedly considering using national act for legal justification to introduce universal tariffs
Bengaluru — US president-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The move will allow Trump to build a new tariff programme by using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which authorises a president to manage imports during a national emergency, the report said.
“Nothing is off the table,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN, acknowledging that a discussion had taken place over declaring a national emergency.
The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Trump, a Republican who will take office on January 20, has vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the US, along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods.
He has also said he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day in office.
Reuters
Tencent and CATL shares fall after US says they aid Chinese military
Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama Canal and Greenland
Donald Trump’s son to visit Greenland after renewed interest in island
IAN BREMMER: US-China conflict becoming harder to avoid
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: World’s two most geopolitically relevant pieces of real estate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tencent and CATL shares fall after US says they aid Chinese military
Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama Canal and Greenland
Donald Trump’s son to visit Greenland after renewed interest in island
IAN BREMMER: US-China conflict becoming harder to avoid
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: World’s two most geopolitically relevant pieces of real estate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.