WHO says US’s first human death from bird flu no cause of alarm

Shares of vaccine makers including Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer rise

07 January 2025 - 18:37
by Emma Farge, Jasper Ward and Katharine Jackson
Illustration: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Geneva — The risk to the general population from H5N1 bird flu remains low, a World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson said on Tuesday, after the first death of a patient from the virus in the US.

The patient, who was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalised with the virus in December after exposure to a combination of backyard chickens and wild birds, Louisiana health officials said.

“We are concerned, of course, but we look at the risk to the general population and ... it still remains low,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told reporters at a Geneva press briefing in response to questions about the risks of the virus.

Asked about the efficacy of US monitoring, she said: “They are doing a lot of surveillance. That’s why we’re hearing about it.”

Nearly 70 people in the US have contracted bird flu since April, most of them farmworkers, as the virus has circulated among poultry flocks and dairy herds, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna, Novavax, CureVax and Pfizer rose on Tuesday. Moderna rose 6%, Novavax gained 12%, while CureVax and Pfizer rose 10% and 1.6%, respectively, according to the Financial Times.

Like the WHO, US federal and state officials have said the risk to the public remains low.

The ongoing bird flu outbreak in the US, which began in poultry in 2022 and has been reported in many countries, has killed nearly 130-million wild and domestic poultry and has sickened 917 dairy herds, according to the CDC and the US department of agriculture.

An analysis of the virus taken from the Louisiana patient showed it belongs to the D1.1 genotype — the same type that has been detected in wild birds and poultry in Washington State, as well as a recent severe case in a teen in British Columbia, Canada, according to the CDC.

It is different from the B3.13 genotype circulating in US dairy cows, which has mostly been associated with mild symptoms in human cases including conjunctivitis, or pink eye.

The CDC said the risk to the public remains low. Experts have been looking for signs that the virus is acquiring the ability to spread easily from person to person, but the CDC said there is no evidence of that.

People who work with birds, poultry, cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk, Louisiana health officials said in a statement.

Worldwide, more than 950 human cases of bird flu have been reported to the WHO, and about half have resulted in death.

“Though H5N1 cases in the US have been uniformly mild, the virus does have the capacity to cause severe disease and death in certain cases,” said Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Several experts said the death was concerning, but not surprising.

“This is a tragic reminder of what experts have been screaming for months, H5N1 is a deadly virus,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist and director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University’s School of Public Health.

“I hate to have the death of somebody be a wake-up call,” said Gail Hansen, a veterinary and public health consultant.

“But if that’s what it takes, hopefully that will make people look at bird flu a little more carefully and say this really is a public health issue we need to be looking at more closely.”

Reuters 

