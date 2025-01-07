World / Americas

US probes millions of Teslas over crashes linked to driverless feature

Vehicles operating in Actually Smart Summon failed to detect posts or parked vehicles, resulting in crashes, regulator says

07 January 2025 - 13:56
by Akash Sriram
Flames rise from a Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on January 1 2025 in this screengrab taken from a social media video. Picture: ALCIDES ANTUNES via REUTERS
Bengaluru — The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday it had opened a probe into about 2.6-million Tesla vehicles after reports of some crashes linked to its “Actually Smart Summon” driverless feature.

The administration’s office of defects investigation (ODI) said it had received one complaint alleging a crash when the feature was being used and had reviewed at least three media reports of similar crashes linked to it.

All crashes involve the Tesla vehicles operating in Actually Smart Summon, and they failed to detect posts or parked vehicles, resulting in crashes, the regulator said.

“The ODI is aware of multiple crash allegations, involving both Smart Summon and Actually Smart Summon, in which the user had too little reaction time to avoid a crash, either with the available line of sight or releasing the phone app button, which stops the vehicle’s movement,” it added.

Actually Smart Summon, a feature rolled out late last year, allows users to remotely move their vehicle towards them or another location using a smartphone application.

This is the traffic safety regulator’s second major probe on Tesla in about four months involving its automated driving features.

The regulator in October opened an investigation into 2.4-million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving software after four reported collisions, including a 2023 fatal crash.

The heightened scrutiny of the advanced driver assistance system comes as CEO Elon Musk looks to pivot towards self-driving technology and robotaxis.

Reuters

US new car sales hit five-year high in 2024

GM defends its 2023 crown as the biggest US carmaker by sales
Life
1 day ago

Tesla sales drop for first time in 2024

As demand for EVs slows, Musk has pivoted his focus on building a self-driving taxi business
Life
4 days ago

Tesla’s China sales rise to record high in 2024, bucking global decline

With 36.7% of its cars delivered to customers in China, global deliveries for the US EV maker nonetheless slid 1.1%
Companies
4 days ago

EV makers extend buying incentives in Chinese price war

Chinese electric vehicle makers including Nio and Li Auto have followed market leaders Tesla and BYD in extending buying incentives to the start of ...
Life
5 days ago
