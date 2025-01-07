Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama Canal and Greenland

US president-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the US, January 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Palm Beach — US president-elect Donald Trump declined on Tuesday to rule out military or economic action as part of his avowed desire to have the US take back control of the Panama Canal and acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.
Asked at a press conference whether he could assure the world that he would not use military or economic coercion as he tries to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, Trump said, "No, I can’t assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security."
The extraordinary statement came as Trump further outlined an expansionist agenda, two weeks before he is sworn into office at the January 20 inauguration in Washington.
He reiterated his interest in making Canada into a US state and criticised American spending on Canadian goods and military support for Canada, one of the country’s closest allies.
Trump suggested he would impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to purchase Greenland, which he said is vital to US national security. Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale.
Trump also suggested his administration would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and repeated his promise to impose significant tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
"It covers a lot of territory," he said. "The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name."
His comment on renaming the Gulf echoed his previous pledge to revert the name of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Mount McKinley. Former president Barack Obama changed the name of the Alaskan mountain in deference to Native Americans.
Typically, the US Board of Geographic Names sets geographic names, though presidents have also renamed geographic features via executive action.
Mexican and Panamanian authorities did not immediately comment. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has previously rejected the notion of turning the canal back to the US, which had owned it before handing over control to Panama in 1999.
Trump also said on Tuesday he would move quickly to revoke an offshore oil and gas drilling ban announced by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden.
Nato members should spend 5% of their gross domestic product on defence, a significant increase from the current 2% target, Trump said.
"I think Nato should have 5%," he said. "They can all afford it, but they should be at 5%, not 2%."
Trump has complained that most Nato members are not paying their fair share, and he floated demanding an increase in Nato defence contributions during the campaign.
The press conference, Trump’s second since he won the November 5 election, took place one day after Congress formally certified his victory.
The January 6 certification, a basic and largely ceremonial step required by the US constitution, was disrupted in 2021 when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a failed effort to forestall Biden’s win over Trump. Monday’s ceremony took place under heavy security but proceeded without drama.
Trump refuses to rule out force to take Panama Canal and Greenland
In second press conference since winning re-election, Trump proposes renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reuters
