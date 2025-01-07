World / Americas

Emirati billionaire pledges to invest $20bn in US data centres

Dubai developer Damac will inject more than that if opportunity allows, says Hussain Sajwani

07 January 2025 - 21:01
by Steve Holland and Arsheeya Bajwa
Hussain Sajwani makes remarks next to US president-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, the US, January 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Palm Beach, Florida — Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani promised a $20bn investment in the booming US data centre industry in the coming years, he and US president-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday at Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.

With an election victory largely driven by voters’ economic concerns, Trump has doubled down on bolstering investments in domestic industries and proposed higher tariffs on Chinese goods as the US tries to curb China’s access to the chips needed for advanced data centres.

“We’re planning to invest $20bn and even more than that, if the opportunity in the market allows us,” said Sajwani, founder of Dubai developer Damac, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Damac owns the Middle East’s only Trump-branded golf course in Dubai, which opened in 2017, and the billionaire celebrated the New Year with Trump in Florida.

Trump has an affinity for announcements promising economic growth, though such investments do not always pan out. Early in his first term, he announced a $10bn Foxconn investment in a Wisconsin factory that promised thousands of jobs but was mostly abandoned.

Last month Trump and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son announced the Japanese tech investor would invest $100bn in the US over the next four years, focused around artificial intelligence (AI).

The introduction of OpenAI’s GenAI chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022 kicked off a wave of investment in generative AI technology and the pricey infrastructure required to support it, including power generation and transmission.

Microsoft said last week it would spend about $80bn this fiscal year to ramp up its AI capacity.

Restrictions on the export of coveted AI chips used in advanced data centres to China have tightened under the Biden administration, and Trump has nominated China hardliners to key diplomatic and economic roles in his administration.

Reuters

Donald Trump’s son to visit Greenland after renewed interest in island

President-elect said last month that US control of the autonomous territory is an ‘absolute necessity’
12 hours ago

Italy’s Meloni grows ties with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Premier’s surprise Florida visit highlights ties between Italy and US
2 days ago

Trump demands end to North Sea ‘windmills’ in swipe at UK energy policy

US president-elect says Britain is making ‘a very big mistake’ as it aims to quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030
2 days ago

IAN BREMMER: US-China conflict becoming harder to avoid

Two wild cards are hanging over US-China ties in 2025: Trump himself and new favourite adviser Elon Musk
1 day ago

US ethics chief starts vetting Trump officials

David Huitema faces special challenges in evaluating a myriad of business ties of Trump, his family and advisers
2 days ago
