Indonesia joins Brics as full member, Brazil says
Country’s entry was initially approved at the bloc’s 2023 summit in Johannesburg
06 January 2025 - 19:14
Sao Paulo — Brazil's government said in a statement on Monday that Indonesia is formally joining Brics as a full member, further expanding the group of major emerging economies that also includes Russia, India, China and SA.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most-populous nation, had previously expressed its desire to join the group as a means of strengthening emerging countries and furthering the interests of the Global South...
