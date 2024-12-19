Two days to avert US government shutdown after Trump rejects spending bill

The US Capitol building in Washington, DC. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Washington — The US Congress has two days to avert a partial government shutdown after Republican president-elect Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan deal late on Wednesday and demanded legislators also raise the nation’s debt ceiling before he takes office next month.
Trump pressured his fellow Republicans in Congress to reject a stopgap bill to keep the government funded past the deadline of midnight on Friday.
Absent congressional action, the US government will begin a partial shutdown on Saturday that would disrupt everything from air travel to law enforcement in the days leading up to the December 25 Christmas holiday.
The bipartisan deal reached on Tuesday would have extended funding through March 14.
Trump warned that Republicans who voted for the current legislative package could have trouble getting re-elected because they would face primary challenges inside their own party.
“Any Republican that would be so stupid as to do this should, and will, be Primaried,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
If it were to materialise, it would be the first government shutdown since one that extended from December 2018 into 2019, during Trump’s first four-year White House term.
Trump is now calling on Congress to pass legislation that would tie up loose ends before he takes office next month by raising the government’s borrowing authority — a politically difficult task — and extending government funding.
He also said legislators should strip out elements of the deal backed by Democrats, whose support would be necessary for passage.
Trump's comments came after his ally Elon Musk, who has been tasked by Trump to prune the federal budget, pressured Congress to reject the bill and said those who backed it should be voted out of office.
After a meeting with vice-president-elect JD Vance and other top Republican leaders late on Wednesday, Republican House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson said there was a “productive conversation”, without giving details.
“I’m not going to say anything else about it tonight because we are in the middle of these negotiations,” Johnson said.
When asked if raising the debt ceiling would be part of an agreement being worked on, House Republican leader Steve Scalise said legislators were “not there yet”.
House Appropriations Committee chair Tom Cole, who was also at the meeting, was asked if he was confident there would not be a government shutdown. He replied: “I’m not confident of anything.”
Republicans must ‘stop playing politics’
The next steps for Congress were unclear. Bipartisan agreement will be needed to pass any spending bill through the House, where Republicans currently have a 219-211 majority, and the Senate, where Democrats currently hold a narrow majority.
The White House of Democratic President Joe Biden, who remains in power until Trump takes office on January 20, said on Wednesday that “Republicans need to stop playing politics” and that a government shutdown will be damaging.
The current bill would fund government agencies at current levels and provide $100bn for disaster relief and $10bn in farm aid. It also includes a wide range of unrelated provisions, such as a pay raise for legislators and a crackdown on hidden hotel fees.
Trump said Congress should limit the bill to temporary spending and disaster relief and also raise the national debt ceiling now before it comes to a head next year.
The stopgap measure is needed because Congress has failed to pass regular spending legislation for the fiscal year that began on October 1. It does not cover benefit programmes like Social Security, which continue automatically.
The US government has spent more money than it has taken in for over 20 years, as Democrats have expanded health programmes and Republicans have cut taxes.
Steadily mounting debt — currently $36-trillion — will force legislators to raise the debt ceiling at some point, either now or when borrowing authority runs out next year. Failure to act could have potentially severe economic consequences.
Reuters
