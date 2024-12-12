How criminals stole $215m from Ecuador oil industry ‘for drug trafficking’

Technicians work at Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador, in Santo Domingo, Ecuador, November 28 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID DIAZ ARCOS
Esmeraldas/Santo Domingo — Organised crime groups in Ecuador are increasingly stealing fuel from state-run oil company Petroecuador to support drug-trafficking operations, resulting in hundreds of millions in lost income for the country’s top industry, the company and officials said.
Criminals steal petrol, diesel and other fuel by tapping state-owned fuel pipelines for use in making cocaine and transporting drugs. They are mounting more violent attacks on oilfields, making off with copper cabling and extorting and beating up workers, the company and its union say.
Petroecuador said that fuel theft led to $215.1m in cumulative losses during 2022, 2023 and to end-October 2024 and that illegal taps have grown from 32 in 2022 to 773 in October.
While the theft represents a fraction of the $7.5bn in national income provided by Petroecuador, equivalent to nearly a quarter of the budget, officials are concerned by the boost to drug trafficking offered by the fuel and the impact on beleaguered public coffers.
Ecuadorean authorities have not given an overall estimate for drug trafficking earnings for crime groups in the country.
The country has 1,655km of state-controlled fuel pipelines, which snake along its Pacific coast and through remote Amazon areas, where communities have protested against the industry.
Reuters witnesses saw at least nine illegal taps within a 25m section of the Esmeraldas-Santo Domingo fuel pipeline, one of eleven such pipelines which move fuel in the Andean country, during a late November visit.
At least 136 taps — homemade valves fashioned by criminals — have been discovered on the pipeline this year to end-October, totalling losses of about $17m from this 166km section of pipeline alone.
Finding and removing the valves is a time-consuming and expensive process, and the valves also risk fuel spills.
Murders, drug trafficking, gun smuggling and other crimes blamed by the government on local gangs connected to Mexican cartels, the Albanian mafia and others, have soared over the past five years in previously-peaceful Ecuador.
The violence has been illustrated most dramatically by the assassination of a presidential candidate and the on-air invasion of a television studio by an armed gang.
The attacks on the energy sector underline the challenges facing President Daniel Noboa, who promised security improvements during his 2023 election campaign and is up for re-election in February 2025.
His administration, which did not respond to questions about fuel theft, has said it has increased military protection of oil installations, including night patrols, and authorised the use of drones to monitor fuel pipelines, which are separate from the country’s two crude pipelines.
Petroecuador confirmed the government’s deployment of the patrols and the drones. It is looking for new technology to detect taps more quickly, and at the possibility of a joint command centre with police and other entities to speed response.
Police, citing their intelligence work, allege some of the stolen fuel is used by local criminals to make precursor chemicals they sell to gangs producing cocaine in neighbouring Colombia. The petrol is also used in high-speed boats that move drugs north to Mexico and Central America via the Pacific, they said.
For the increase in patrols and other measures to be successful, there must be judicial changes, said Lt-Col Hugo Amores, head of the police hydrocarbon crimes unit.
“Legal reforms are necessary because if we don’t have forceful laws, the work of the police and the armed forces is a joke,” Amores said. “It’s like a revolving door where we take in detainees and they go out the other side.”
Fuel crimes can lead to sentences of two months to five years, while organised crime charges can garner 10 years and murder sentences of up to 26 years.
More than 90% of fuel pipelines are underground, so criminals dig about a metre down to buried tubing, tapping and connecting it to pressure hoses, which carry fuel to illicit tanker trucks or storage pools hidden on private property.
Petroecuador technicians often have to improvise when it comes to repairs, the company told Reuters during its visit. Removing the homemade taps can cause spills or require pumping to be halted, so instead technicians encase the taps in a metal cylinder, preventing the valves from being reconnected to hoses, a process that takes up to five hours.
If taps have caused a spill, pumping is halted and clean-up and repair efforts can take up to 12 hours, technicians said.
Sometimes up to five taps are reported per day across various pipelines. Pumping on the Santo Domingo-Pascuales jet fuel pipeline is now halted because it was overrun with taps.
The police have seized 18 storage pools used for storing stolen petrol and diesel this year so far, mostly in the Amazon.
“Fuel theft has a systemic value … it’s fundamental to the profitability of criminal organisations in Ecuador,” Ecuadorean Organised Crime Observatory director Renato Rivera said.
Fuel pipelines in the provinces of Guayas, Santa Elena, Manabi and Esmeraldas, also major hubs for drug transport to the US, suffer the most from taps, according to Amores’ hydrocarbons crimes unit.
About 136,000 litres of stolen fuel — equivalent to three tanker trucks — are moved clandestinely about the country daily, he said.
The volume of stolen fuel confiscated by police increased more than 77% over the past year and in November the army reported it had seized an illegal refinery in Amazonian province Sucumbios that had capacity to produce 45,400 litres of petrol per week for use in cocaine production.
“There are more controls,” Amores said, referring to the increase in military presence at oil installations, “but there is also more crime.”
“The whole [judicial] system in relation to hydrocarbons trafficking is concentrated on immediacy, on people caught in the act and not on the networks of criminal groups that are behind the crime,” said security analyst Rivera. “That’s why the results are so marginal.”
The hydrocarbons crimes unit has identified at least four fuel smuggling routes along the border with Colombia and Peru.
Theft of copper wiring from oil facilities is not connected to drug production, but has caused $4m in losses this year and a dip of 1% in output over nine months, Petroecuador said.
Petroecuador workers and contractors in some provinces are being extorted — receiving demands for money and threats if they refuse to pay — said union head Jipson Martinez. In Esmeraldas province, home to Ecuador’s largest refinery, an estimated 25%-30% of 700 workers have been extorted, said Martinez, who himself was forced to leave the province after refusing to pay extortion, leading criminals to try to bomb his house in late 2022.
Reuters
