World / Americas

There will be a ‘very large wall’ between Trump Org and US government, Eric Trump says

President-elect’s son says he’ll be ethically very smart, very responsible in running the family business

10 December 2024 - 16:17
by ALEXANDER CORNWELL
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eric Trump. Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER
Eric Trump. Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

Abu Dhabi — The Trump Organization, Donald Trump’s family business, will have a “very large wall” separating its business activity from the US government, the president-elect’s son, Eric Trump, said in an interview with Reuters in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The bulk of the Trump Organization’s business is in the US, though it has significant interests overseas, including in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

During his first term, Donald Trump retained ownership of the Trump Organization but placed control of the sprawling business empire in the hands of his sons Eric and Donald Jn.

“There’s going to be, obviously, a very large wall between anything having to do with our company and anything to do with government,” Eric Trump told Reuters at a bitcoin conference.

“I take those obligations very seriously. I navigated it the first time, I’ll do so the second time and, you know, I’ll be ethically very smart, very responsible, as we did,” he said.

The Trump Organization has a number of branded international projects under development including in Jeddah and Dubai, and announced new ones in the Saudi capital on Monday.

Eric Trump said the Trump Organization would continue to grow over the next four years when Donald Trump is in office, but that it was unlikely to do deals directly with governments, adding: “I think that probably is a conflict.”

He said the “best legal teams in the world” would sign off on the company's deals to avoid conflicts of interest.

“There’s a way to do both, and there’s a way to do them responsibly. And obviously, I’m committed to doing that.”

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and the other Gulf Arab states are important security partners of the US. Many host American soldiers, while their governments are big foreign investors.

But the perception of American strength and leadership in the region has waned over the past decade, including during Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Eric said the US’s regional partners could expect “peace, stability and safety” from his father’s second term.

“He’s got a great relationship with so many leaders in the region. They know he was always a man of his word. They know if he said something, he would actually do it,” he said.

“We saw four incredible years of prosperity and safety, followed by four years under the last administration of absolute hell and chaos, and people are already starting to see the pendulum go back, and it’s going to go back very quickly.”

Reuters

Trump says he will not try to replace Fed’s Powell

President-elect’s attacks on the Fed in his first term broke from decades of presidents avoiding direct criticism
World
1 day ago

Powell says US economy in good shape so Fed can afford to be cautious

Quarter-point cut still expected
World
5 days ago

Trump picks geared towards retribution and remaking of government

Host of nominees reflect incoming president’s preference for outsiders with a wrecking-ball mentality
World
6 days ago

Democrats still trying to figure out how they lost

About a month after losing the election, some Democrats are trying to explain what happened
World
1 week ago

Trump taps FBI critic Kash Patel as its new director

Loyalist and 'deep state’ critic's nomination may encounter opposition from Senate Democrats and some Republicans
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hope and uncertainty in Syria after Assad ousted
World / Middle East
2.
Philanthropy must catalyse change, says Gates ...
World
3.
How a former SpaceX engineer aims to end Russia’s ...
World / Americas
4.
Hezbollah sees ‘major, dangerous’ change in Syria
World / Middle East
5.
Israeli troops near Damascus, days after Bashar ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Kremlin says no word from Trump since ceasefire call

World

Trump says he will not try to replace Fed’s Powell

World / Americas

Canada Christmas stimulus, immigration curbs cast more doubt on fiscal targets

World / Americas

Biden pledges more funding for Lobito project at African summit

World / Africa

Trump picks geared towards retribution and remaking of government

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.