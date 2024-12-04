A man waits to buy break at a bakery during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, November 20 2024. The national grid collapsed again on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI
Havana — Cuba’s national electrical system collapsed on Wednesday after the country’s largest power plant failed, the government said, the latest of several such failures as the island’s grid crumbles amid fuel shortages, natural disasters and economic crisis.
Cuba’s main power producer, the Antonio Guiteras power plant in Matanzas, shut down at about 2am, prompting the grid collapse, the energy department said.
State-run utility Cuban Electric Union said it was working to restore power, and the government suspended schools and some work.
Cuba’s Soviet-era oil-fired power plants, which were already struggling to keep the lights on, reached a full-blown crisis this year as oil imports from Venezuela, Russia and Mexico dwindled, contributing to multiple nationwide blackouts over two months.
The system failure on Wednesday morning had left the capital Havana mostly in the dark, according to a Reuters witness. Lights before sunrise could be seen only in a handful of large hotels and government buildings across the city's skyline.
Reports of blackouts elsewhere in Cuba on social media suggested the entire island of about 10-million people was without power, though the government had yet to confirm the extent of the outage.
Cuba’s grid collapsed multiple times in October as fuel supplies dwindled and Hurricane Oscar struck the east of the island, then again in November with the passage of Hurricane Rafael.
Cuba’s electrical grid collapses again leaving millions in the dark
Havana government suspends schools and some work as state-owned power utility restores supply
Reuters
