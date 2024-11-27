US economy grows 2.8% powered by consumer spending

Shoppers in New York, the US. Picture: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
Washington — The US economy expanded at a solid pace in the third quarter as consumer spending increased, but progress lowering inflation appears to have stalled in the past months
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.4% in October after an upwardly revised 0.6% advance in September, the commerce department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday.
Economists polled had forecast consumer spending gaining 0.3% after a previously reported 0.5% increase in September.
The economy grew at a 2.8% pace in the July-September quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates GDP will rise at a 2.6% annualised rate this quarter.
Consumption is being largely underpinned by low layoffs, with additional help from strong household balance sheets thanks to a stock market rally and high home prices.
Household savings also remain lofty. Economists expect a fairly decent holiday shopping season, despite high prices continuing to squeezing budgets.
Though inflation is cooling, there appears to not have been much progress in recent months bringing it down to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed 0.2% in October, matching September’s unrevised gain. In the 12 months through October, the PCE increased 2.3 after advancing 2.1% in September.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE rose 0.3% after a similar increase in September.
In the 12 months through October, core inflation increased 2.8% after climbing 2.7% in September. The US central bank tracks the PCE price measures for monetary policy.
There are concerns that inflation could rise next year if US president-elect Donald Trump pushes ahead with some of his campaign promises, including raising tariffs on imported goods, and narrow the path for interest rate cuts next year.
Trump said on Monday he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, on his first day in office.
The Fed reduced rates by 25 basis points (bps) earlier this month, lowering its benchmark overnight interest rate to the 4.50%-4.75% range.
It kicked off its policy easing cycle in September, its first reduction in borrowing costs since 2020, after hiking rates by 525bps in 2022 and 2023 to quell inflation.
US economy grows 2.8% powered by consumer spending
Washington — The US economy expanded at a solid pace in the third quarter as consumer spending increased, but progress lowering inflation appears to have stalled in the past months
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.4% in October after an upwardly revised 0.6% advance in September, the commerce department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday.
Economists polled had forecast consumer spending gaining 0.3% after a previously reported 0.5% increase in September.
The economy grew at a 2.8% pace in the July-September quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates GDP will rise at a 2.6% annualised rate this quarter.
Consumption is being largely underpinned by low layoffs, with additional help from strong household balance sheets thanks to a stock market rally and high home prices.
Household savings also remain lofty. Economists expect a fairly decent holiday shopping season, despite high prices continuing to squeezing budgets.
Though inflation is cooling, there appears to not have been much progress in recent months bringing it down to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed 0.2% in October, matching September’s unrevised gain. In the 12 months through October, the PCE increased 2.3 after advancing 2.1% in September.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE rose 0.3% after a similar increase in September.
In the 12 months through October, core inflation increased 2.8% after climbing 2.7% in September. The US central bank tracks the PCE price measures for monetary policy.
There are concerns that inflation could rise next year if US president-elect Donald Trump pushes ahead with some of his campaign promises, including raising tariffs on imported goods, and narrow the path for interest rate cuts next year.
Trump said on Monday he would impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, on his first day in office.
The Fed reduced rates by 25 basis points (bps) earlier this month, lowering its benchmark overnight interest rate to the 4.50%-4.75% range.
It kicked off its policy easing cycle in September, its first reduction in borrowing costs since 2020, after hiking rates by 525bps in 2022 and 2023 to quell inflation.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Reserve Bank’s legendary caution comes at a cost
Trump plans car tariffs that could hurt US consumers
Trump taps Jamieson Greer as US trade envoy
Mexican president fires back at Trump over tariffs
BIG READ : The return of government intervention in the US
How Trump tariffs would hurt SA exports
AfCFTA efforts on common tariff policy gain pace
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.