Trump picks Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary

The president of the America First Policy Institute will spearhead the effort to protect US farmers, president-elect says

24 November 2024 - 20:57
by Eric Beech and Ahmed Aboulenein
US president-elect Donald Trump has picked Brooke Rollins, pictured, as his agriculture secretary. REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Washington — US president-elect Donald Trump has chosen Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, to be agriculture secretary.

“As our next secretary of agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American farmers, who are truly the backbone of our country,” Trump said in a statement.

If confirmed by the Senate, Rollins would lead a 100,000-person agency with offices in every county in the country, whose remit includes farm and nutrition programmes, forestry, home and farm lending, food safety, rural development, agricultural research, trade and more.

It had a budget of $437.2bn in 2024.

The nominee’s agenda would carry implications for American diets and wallets, both urban and rural. Department of agriculture officials and staff negotiate trade deals, guide dietary recommendations, inspect meat, fight wildfires and support rural broadband, among other activities.

“Brooke’s commitment to support the American farmer, defence of American food self-sufficiency, and the restoration of agriculture-dependent American small towns is second to none,” Trump said in the statement.

The America First Policy Institute is a right-leaning think-tank whose personnel have worked closely with Trump’s campaign to help shape policy for his incoming administration.

She chaired the Domestic Policy Council during Trump’s first term.

As agriculture secretary, Rollins would advise the administration on how and whether to implement clean fuel tax credits for biofuels while the sector is hoping to grow through the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

The nominee would also guide next year’s renegotiation of the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, in the shadow of disputes over Mexico’s attempt to bar imports of genetically modified maize and Canada’s dairy import quotas.

Trump has said he again plans to institute sweeping tariffs that are likely to affect the farm sector.

He was considering offering the role to former US senator Kelly Loeffler, a staunch ally whom he chose to co-chair his inaugural committee, CNN reported on Friday.

On Friday, Trump picked Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary, a key cabinet position with vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs.

Reuters

Donald Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as Nato ambassador

Former acting attorney-general is a Trump loyalist with little foreign policy experience
4 days ago

Trump picks Wall street executive Howard Lutnick to run commerce department

One of Trump's biggest fundraisers, Lutnick is a big proponent of tariffs
5 days ago

EXPLAINER: How Trump could bypass the Senate to install his cabinet picks

President-elect wants the Senate to give up its gatekeeping role and allow him to make ‘recess appointments’
6 days ago

Trump picks oil industry CEO Chris Wright as energy secretary

If confirmed, Wright is expected to share US president-elect’s opposition to co-operation on fighting climate change
1 week ago
