US indicts billionaire Gautam Adani on bribery charges

Adani and several others indicted for roles in an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud scheme

21 November 2024 - 00:00
by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel
Gautam Adani in Haifa, Israel, January 31 2023. Picture: REUTERS/AMIRE COHEN
Gautam Adani in Haifa, Israel, January 31 2023. Picture: REUTERS/AMIRE COHEN

New York — Gautam Adani, the chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group and one of the world’s richest people, was indicted in New York over an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud scheme, the US department of justice said Wednesday.

Authorities charged Adani and two other executives at Adani Green Energy, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, with agreeing between 2020 and 2024 to pay more than $250m in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain solar energy supply contracts expected to yield $2bn in profits.

Prosecutors said the renewable energy company also raised more than $3bn in loans and bonds during this period on the basis of false and misleading statements.

Five other people were hit with related criminal conspiracy charges, including two executives of another renewable energy company, and three employees of a Canadian institutional investor.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours in India, where the charges were announced early Thursday morning.

India’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to court records, a judge has issued arrest warrants for Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, and prosecutors plan to hand those warrants to foreign law enforcement.

Seven of the eight defendants are Indian citizens and lived in India, while the eighth, Cyril Cabanes, is a dual French-Australian citizen who lived in Singapore, prosecutors said.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Cabanes, an executive at Azure Power Global. Prosecutors identified Cabanes as one of the Canadian investor’s employees.

Gautam Adani is worth $69.8bn, according to Forbes magazine, making him the world’s 22nd richest person.

Reuters 

Indian market regulator chief held stake in funds used by Adani Group, Hindenburg says

Madhabi Puri Buch denies the allegations, calling it baseless
World
3 months ago

Adani starts making wafer and ingots for solar power cells

Company set to become India’s first integrated renewable energy player
Companies
7 months ago

Adani auditor EY said to be facing inquiry by Indian regulator

It is not clear how long the NFRA’s inquiry could take or what repercussions might be faced by the auditor or the audited
Companies
1 year ago
