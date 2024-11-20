World / Americas

Donald Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as Nato ambassador

Former acting attorney-general is a Trump loyalist with little foreign policy experience

20 November 2024 - 23:22
by Doina Chiacu and Gram Slattery
Matthew Whitaker. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — US president-elect Donald Trump chose lawyer Matthew Whitaker on Wednesday to be US ambassador to defence alliance Nato, selecting a loyalist with little foreign policy experience for what may be one of the highest-profile ambassadorships during Trump’s second administration.

US relations with Nato were strained during Trump’s first term, as the Republican president criticised Nato and accused European members of spending too little on defence.

On the campaign trail this year, Trump showed little sign of softening his posture, saying at one event in February that he would encourage Russia to invade Nato countries that had not spent sufficient funds to defend themselves.

“Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the US' interests are advanced and defended. Matt will strengthen relationships with our Nato Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability — He will put AMERICA FIRST,” Trump said in a statement.

Whitaker, who served as acting attorney-general for three months during Trump’s 2017-2021 term, has been actively involved with the America First Policy Institute, a right-leaning think-tank that has been working to shape policy for Trump’s second term.

Whitaker was known as one of the most outspoken critics of a special counsel investigation into contacts between Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign and Russian officials.

Trump has offered few foreign policy specifics, but supporters say the force of his personality and his “peace through strength” approach will help bend foreign leaders to his will and calm what Republicans describe as a “world on fire” amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Whitaker’s appointment is the latest example of Trump choosing loyalists rather than people with proven subject-matter expertise.

Biden’s choice for the role, Julianne Smith, was his deputy national security adviser when he served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017.

Reuters

