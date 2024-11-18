China’s Xi unveils moves to support Global South at G20 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 18 2024. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
Rio de Janeiro — Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a raft of measures designed to support the Global South at a gathering of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in Rio de Janeiro, China’s state television CCTV reported on Monday.
In his first remarks at the G20 Summit, Xi said China would support global development with eight actions, including building a “high-quality” Belt and Road Initiative, his signature foreign policy plan that directs large Chinese investments to infrastructure projects in the developing world.
He also announced that China, with Brazil, SA and the AU, were launching an Open Science International Co-operation Initiative designed to funnel scientific and technological innovations to the Global South.
According to UN Trade and Development (Unctad), the Global South broadly comprises Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia (excluding Israel, Japan, and South Korea), and Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
“China supports the G20 in carrying out practical co-operation for the benefit of the Global South,” Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua, adding that China’s imports from developing countries are expected to top $8-trillion between now and 2030.
“China has always been a member of the Global South, a reliable and long-term partner of developing countries, and an activist and doer in support of global development,” Xi added.
100 flowers
“China does not seek to be a single player, but rather hopes that 100 flowers will blossom and that it will work hand in hand with the vast number of developing countries to achieve modernisation.”
Xi’s focus on the Global South comes as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his peers from developing economies push for a more central role in multilateral talks. The two leaders will meet in Brasilia on Wednesday, as Xi wraps up his stay in Brazil with a state visit.
Brazil has taken strides to elevate voices of the Global South by insisting that the AU should be a formal member of the G20, citing the example of the EU. The AU is participating fully in this year’s G20 on behalf of African nations.
While the rise of the Global South in the G20 has caused some discomfort among richer countries, it presents an opportunity for China, given its close economic and political ties with most of the developing world, particularly in Africa, where it is a major lender.
The G20 was launched after the 2007-08 financial crisis to include important emerging economies in talks that had been confined to the Group of Seven industrialised nations, and has become a key venue for economic and financial co-operation.
It represents about 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.
The concept of the Global South emerged to designate developing, emerging or lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere, and replace the term “Third World” after the 1945-90 Cold War.
Reuters
UN climate chief asks G20 leaders for boost as finance talks lag
AYABONGA CAWE: G20 presidency will allow SA a chance to confront issue of food insecurity
GNU aims to review bilateral trade agreements
