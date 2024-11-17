World / Americas

Musk seeks ‘high IQ’ staff for efficiency panel

Panel head Vivek Ramaswamy says weekly live-streams will begin soon

17 November 2024 - 15:01
by Chris Sanders
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk. Picture: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS
Washington — Elon Musk’s government efficiency panel wants “high IQ” employees and plans weekly live-streams, according to X posts about president-elect Donald Trump's initiative to streamline the US bureaucracy.

Trump named Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the panel on Tuesday. Their mission is to propose dramatic cuts to the federal workforce, regulations and spending.

Given the ambitious claims made by Musk and Trump about the panel’s ability to transform the US government, the group has received widespread publicity and interest in how it will operate.

Ramaswamy said on X on Friday that the weekly live-streams will begin soon. Before last week’s presidential election, Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur, and Musk spoke about the government and American culture in live broadcasts on X, which is owned by Musk.

The two on Thursday solicited resumes from “super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours a week on unglamorous cost-cutting”. The appeal was posted on X by a new account for the efficiency panel.

In a Thursday evening speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said that the body will issue individual reports on its work and “a big one” at the end, which is slated for July 4 2026.

Ramaswamy has spoken frequently about the parts of the US government where he sees a need for extensive change.

For example, he said on Friday there is too much bureaucracy leading to less innovation and higher costs at the Food and Drug Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and “countless other three-letter agencies”.

It was not clear whether the panel would be an official government body or an outside advisory group. Federal commissions are required to hold public hearings.

Congress has power over the federal budget under the constitution so any major spending cuts would need its approval.

Reuters

NEWS ANALYSIS: Trump rewards staunch allies with posts in new administration

President-elect favours appointees he knows well despite little relevant qualifications
World
2 days ago

Biden to bow out at Apec and G20 as Trump reign looms

US president will hold private meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of Japan, South Korea and Brazil
World
2 days ago

Trump and Biden pledge smooth transfer of power

Trump names more cabinet ministers as Senate Republicans elect John Thune to lead the chamber in rebuke to president-elect
World
3 days ago

Elon Musk, promoter of dogecoin, to co-lead Doge in Trump regime

The newly created department of government efficiency is an entity Trump says will operate outside the confines of government
World
4 days ago
