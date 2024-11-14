Powell says no need for Fed to hurry cutting cuts

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell delivers remarks in Dallas, Texas, the US, November 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ANN SAPHI
Dallas — Ongoing economic growth, a solid job market and inflation that remains above the 2% target means the US central bank does not need to rush to lower interest rates and can deliberate carefully, says Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
In remarks that align with a developing expectation in financial markets for fewer rate cuts next year than previously forecast by Fed officials, Powell on Thursday affirmed that he and his fellow policymakers still considered inflation to be “on a sustainable path to 2%” that would allow the US central bank to move monetary policy “over time to a more neutral setting”.
But the pace of rate cuts “is not preset”, Powell said at a Dallas Fed event, adding that “the economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates. The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully.”
Fed officials and investors are taking stock of how continued US economic strength and the uncertainty around the economic agenda of president-elect Donald Trump’s administration, particularly regarding tax cuts, tariffs and an immigration crackdown, may affect economic growth and inflation.
Following an election last week that may have turned on voter perceptions of the US’s economic ills, Powell said the current situation was actually “remarkably good”.
The economy’s strengths include a low 4.1% unemployment rate, growth at what Powell called a “stout” 2.5% annual pace that remains above Fed estimates of its underlying potential, consumer spending driven by rising disposable income, and growing business investment.
Yet key measures of inflation remain above target.
The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for October has not been released yet, but Powell said recent data that feeds into it indicates the PCE excluding food and energy costs rose at a 2.8% rate last month — which would mark a fourth consecutive month in which the indicator has stalled.
The Fed uses the headline PCE reading to set its 2% inflation target — Powell said that figure likely was about 2.3% in October — while the “core” measure is considered a guide to the direction of underlying inflation.
Traders expect the Fed to cut interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its December 17-18 meeting, but the combination of Trump’s election victory and sticky inflation readings has them expecting fewer cuts in 2025.
Powell said the central bank still had faith in a continued disinflation process, but was also on guard as it monitored indicators such as housing costs.
Major aspects of inflation “have returned to rates closer to those consistent with our goals ... We are watching carefully to be sure that they do ... Inflation is running much closer to our 2% longer-run goal, but it is not there yet,” he said.
Powell says no need for Fed to hurry cutting cuts
Federal Reserve chair says the US economy ‘still remarkably good’
Dallas — Ongoing economic growth, a solid job market and inflation that remains above the 2% target means the US central bank does not need to rush to lower interest rates and can deliberate carefully, says Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
In remarks that align with a developing expectation in financial markets for fewer rate cuts next year than previously forecast by Fed officials, Powell on Thursday affirmed that he and his fellow policymakers still considered inflation to be “on a sustainable path to 2%” that would allow the US central bank to move monetary policy “over time to a more neutral setting”.
But the pace of rate cuts “is not preset”, Powell said at a Dallas Fed event, adding that “the economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates. The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully.”
Fed officials and investors are taking stock of how continued US economic strength and the uncertainty around the economic agenda of president-elect Donald Trump’s administration, particularly regarding tax cuts, tariffs and an immigration crackdown, may affect economic growth and inflation.
Following an election last week that may have turned on voter perceptions of the US’s economic ills, Powell said the current situation was actually “remarkably good”.
The economy’s strengths include a low 4.1% unemployment rate, growth at what Powell called a “stout” 2.5% annual pace that remains above Fed estimates of its underlying potential, consumer spending driven by rising disposable income, and growing business investment.
Yet key measures of inflation remain above target.
The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for October has not been released yet, but Powell said recent data that feeds into it indicates the PCE excluding food and energy costs rose at a 2.8% rate last month — which would mark a fourth consecutive month in which the indicator has stalled.
The Fed uses the headline PCE reading to set its 2% inflation target — Powell said that figure likely was about 2.3% in October — while the “core” measure is considered a guide to the direction of underlying inflation.
Traders expect the Fed to cut interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its December 17-18 meeting, but the combination of Trump’s election victory and sticky inflation readings has them expecting fewer cuts in 2025.
Powell said the central bank still had faith in a continued disinflation process, but was also on guard as it monitored indicators such as housing costs.
Major aspects of inflation “have returned to rates closer to those consistent with our goals ... We are watching carefully to be sure that they do ... Inflation is running much closer to our 2% longer-run goal, but it is not there yet,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: Rand hovers at 3-month low while investors weigh Trump effect
US inflation advances to 2.6%
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Trump trade boosting US as global markets take back seat
Yields slip as investors digest Fed cut and Trump’s triumph
S&P 500 hits record above 6,000 points on Trump win
Fed trims rate 25 bps and notes labour market easing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.