Trump set to tap Rubio for secretary of state

US president-elect Donald Trump and senator Marco Rubio in Raleigh, North Carolina, the US, November 4 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE
West Palm Beach, Florida — Donald Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio as his secretary of state, sources said, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America’s top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.
Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump’s shortlist for secretary of state, having advocated for a muscular foreign policy with respect to the US’s geopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.
Over the past several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump’s views. The president-elect accuses past US leaders of leading the country into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a more restrained foreign policy.
While Trump could always change his mind at the last minute, he appeared to have settled on his pick on Monday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.
The apparent Rubio selection has generated concern among some Trump allies who see the Florida senator as having a world view and establishment credentials at odds with the more isolationist stance favoured by the Republican hard Right.
Some cautioned on X that the choice of Rubio hadn’t been finalised, though it was unclear where their information was coming from.
Caroline Wren, a pro-Trump fundraiser, mocked Rubio, comparing him unfavourably to former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who was also in the running to be secretary of state.
“Why would we have wanted someone totally loyal like Ric Grenell when we can have a senator who is ‘totally owned by lobbyists’ and a ‘lightweight with the worst voting record in the Senate?’” Wren posted on X, referring to Trump’s past statements about Rubio.
Representatives for Trump and Rubio did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither Trump nor Rubio has spoken publicly about the matter.
The new administration will confront a world more volatile and dangerous than it was when Trump took office in 2017, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East and China aligning itself more closely with US foes Russia and Iran.
The Ukraine crisis will be high on Rubio’s agenda. Rubio, 53, has said in recent interviews that Ukraine needs to seek a negotiated settlement with Russia rather than focus on regaining all territory that Russia has taken in the past decade.
He is also one of 15 Republican senators who voted against a $95bn military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other US partners, which was passed in April.
Once the party of hawks who advocated military intervention and a hard foreign policy, most of Trump’s allies now preach restraint, particularly in Europe, where many Republicans complain US allies aren’t paying their fair share on defence.
“I’m not on Russia’s side — but unfortunately the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement,” Rubio told NBC in September.
His selection holds domestic as well as international significance. Trump beat Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris in the November 5 election in part by winning over large numbers of Latinos. That grouping had voted overwhelmingly for Democrats in previous election cycles but have become an increasingly diverse demographic in a political sense, with more and more Latinos voting Republican.
By selecting Rubio for a key policy role, Trump may help consolidate electoral gains among Latinos and underscore that they have a place at the highest levels of his administration.
Rubio is likely to place a much greater importance on Latin America than any previous secretary of state, said Mauricio Claver-Carone, a Rubio ally, former president of the Inter-American Development Bank and a former National Security Council aide on Latin America in the first Trump administration.
“This is the time Latin America will most be on the map in the history of any US presidency. It’s historic. There’s no other way to say it,” said Claver-Carone.
China, Cuba hawk
Rubio was one of three final contenders for Trump’s vice-presidential pick. The president-elect ultimately chose S. Senator JD Vance, a hard-Right figure who is known for his isolationist foreign policy positions.
Some of Trump’s supporters will be sceptical of his decision to tap Rubio, who until recently held foreign policy positions that contradict those of Trump.
During Trump’s 2017-21 term, for instance, Rubio co-sponsored legislation that would make it harder for Trump to withdraw from Nato by requiring two-thirds of the Senate to ratify withdrawal.
Trump has railed for years against Nato member countries that failed to meet agreed military spending targets and warned during the campaign he would not only refuse to defend nations “delinquent” on funding but would also encourage Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to them.
Rubio is a top China hawk in the Senate and was sanctioned by Beijing in 2020 for his stance on Hong Kong after democracy protests.
Most notably, Rubio called on the Treasury Department in 2019 to launch a national security review of popular Chinese social media app TikTok’s acquisition of Musical.ly, prompting an investigation and troubled divestment order.
As the top Republican on the Senate intelligence committee, he has also kept up the heat on the Biden administration, demanding it block all sales to Huawei earlier this year after the sanctioned Chinese tech company released a new laptop powered by an Intel AI processor chip.
Rubio, whose parents immigrated to the US from Cuba in 1956, is also an outspoken opponent of normalising relations with the Cuban government, a position Trump shares.
The ranking Republican of the Senate subcommittee overseeing Latin American affairs, he is also a frequent and fierce critic of Nicolas Maduro’s government in Venezuela.
Trump will take office on January 20 and wants his cabinet picks installed early next year.
Trump set to tap Rubio for secretary of state
Hawkish senator voted against a $95bn military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other US partners
West Palm Beach, Florida — Donald Trump is expected to name Senator Marco Rubio as his secretary of state, sources said, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as America’s top diplomat once the Republican president-elect takes office in January.
Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump’s shortlist for secretary of state, having advocated for a muscular foreign policy with respect to the US’s geopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.
Over the past several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump’s views. The president-elect accuses past US leaders of leading the country into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a more restrained foreign policy.
While Trump could always change his mind at the last minute, he appeared to have settled on his pick on Monday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations.
The apparent Rubio selection has generated concern among some Trump allies who see the Florida senator as having a world view and establishment credentials at odds with the more isolationist stance favoured by the Republican hard Right.
Some cautioned on X that the choice of Rubio hadn’t been finalised, though it was unclear where their information was coming from.
Caroline Wren, a pro-Trump fundraiser, mocked Rubio, comparing him unfavourably to former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who was also in the running to be secretary of state.
“Why would we have wanted someone totally loyal like Ric Grenell when we can have a senator who is ‘totally owned by lobbyists’ and a ‘lightweight with the worst voting record in the Senate?’” Wren posted on X, referring to Trump’s past statements about Rubio.
Representatives for Trump and Rubio did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither Trump nor Rubio has spoken publicly about the matter.
The new administration will confront a world more volatile and dangerous than it was when Trump took office in 2017, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East and China aligning itself more closely with US foes Russia and Iran.
The Ukraine crisis will be high on Rubio’s agenda. Rubio, 53, has said in recent interviews that Ukraine needs to seek a negotiated settlement with Russia rather than focus on regaining all territory that Russia has taken in the past decade.
He is also one of 15 Republican senators who voted against a $95bn military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other US partners, which was passed in April.
Once the party of hawks who advocated military intervention and a hard foreign policy, most of Trump’s allies now preach restraint, particularly in Europe, where many Republicans complain US allies aren’t paying their fair share on defence.
“I’m not on Russia’s side — but unfortunately the reality of it is that the way the war in Ukraine is going to end is with a negotiated settlement,” Rubio told NBC in September.
His selection holds domestic as well as international significance. Trump beat Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris in the November 5 election in part by winning over large numbers of Latinos. That grouping had voted overwhelmingly for Democrats in previous election cycles but have become an increasingly diverse demographic in a political sense, with more and more Latinos voting Republican.
By selecting Rubio for a key policy role, Trump may help consolidate electoral gains among Latinos and underscore that they have a place at the highest levels of his administration.
Rubio is likely to place a much greater importance on Latin America than any previous secretary of state, said Mauricio Claver-Carone, a Rubio ally, former president of the Inter-American Development Bank and a former National Security Council aide on Latin America in the first Trump administration.
“This is the time Latin America will most be on the map in the history of any US presidency. It’s historic. There’s no other way to say it,” said Claver-Carone.
China, Cuba hawk
Rubio was one of three final contenders for Trump’s vice-presidential pick. The president-elect ultimately chose S. Senator JD Vance, a hard-Right figure who is known for his isolationist foreign policy positions.
Some of Trump’s supporters will be sceptical of his decision to tap Rubio, who until recently held foreign policy positions that contradict those of Trump.
During Trump’s 2017-21 term, for instance, Rubio co-sponsored legislation that would make it harder for Trump to withdraw from Nato by requiring two-thirds of the Senate to ratify withdrawal.
Trump has railed for years against Nato member countries that failed to meet agreed military spending targets and warned during the campaign he would not only refuse to defend nations “delinquent” on funding but would also encourage Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to them.
Rubio is a top China hawk in the Senate and was sanctioned by Beijing in 2020 for his stance on Hong Kong after democracy protests.
Most notably, Rubio called on the Treasury Department in 2019 to launch a national security review of popular Chinese social media app TikTok’s acquisition of Musical.ly, prompting an investigation and troubled divestment order.
As the top Republican on the Senate intelligence committee, he has also kept up the heat on the Biden administration, demanding it block all sales to Huawei earlier this year after the sanctioned Chinese tech company released a new laptop powered by an Intel AI processor chip.
Rubio, whose parents immigrated to the US from Cuba in 1956, is also an outspoken opponent of normalising relations with the Cuban government, a position Trump shares.
The ranking Republican of the Senate subcommittee overseeing Latin American affairs, he is also a frequent and fierce critic of Nicolas Maduro’s government in Venezuela.
Trump will take office on January 20 and wants his cabinet picks installed early next year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Iran will ‘act in own interest’ if Trump talks take place
IAN BREMMER: What Donald Trump’s return means for the world
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Why dealmaker Trump loves tariffs
Blinken off to Europe for Ukraine talks before Trump returns
France foreign minister upbeat on Trump-Ukraine ties
Trump worries and leader absences cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku
EU warns against isolationism in US
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.