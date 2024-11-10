World / Americas

Trump readies for exit from Paris climate agreement

Transition team reportedly preparing to allow more drilling and mining

10 November 2024 - 12:55
by Agency Staff
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has prepared executive orders and proclamations on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and shrinking the size of some national monuments to allow more drilling and mining, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Trump is also expected to end the pause on permitting new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to big markets in Asia and Europe and revoke a waiver that allows California and other states to have tighter pollution standards, according to the report.

Trump promised during his campaign to take many of the actions listed in the report. Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team, said that the results of Tuesday’s election gave him a “mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver.”

The administration of President Joe Biden paused approvals of new LNG exports in January to complete a study on the environmental and economic impact of the exports. The US energy department will have a draft updated analysis out for a 60-day public comment period before the end of the year, a department official said.

Some people on the transition team are discussing moving the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency out of Washington, the report said, citing unnamed people involved in the discussions.

Reuters

Putin says Russia is ready to talk to Trump

Russian leader congratulates Trump on election win
World
2 days ago

South Africa faces Trump trade threat

Analysts warn the returning president’s support for protectionism is bad news for South African exporters.
Business
7 hours ago

WATCH: What Trump’s election victory means for the global economy

Business Day TV spoke to Izak Odendaal, chief investment strategist at Old Mutual
Economy
1 day ago

SAM MKOKELI: Trumpian anarchy set to be loosed upon the world

In his second coming, people like Elon Musk are rubbing their hands in glee.
Opinion
7 hours ago
