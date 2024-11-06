World / Americas

WATCH LIVE: US election results as they come in

Who will be the 47th president of the US?

06 November 2024 - 08:29
UPDATED 06 November 2024 - 09:09
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Illustration: DOROTHY KGOSI
Illustration: DOROTHY KGOSI

Results as they come in for the 2024 US presidential election between Democratic presidential nominee vice-president Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.

Watch Reuters projections below:

Dollar surges as markets scent Trump win

Investors are betting Republican Donald Trump could win the US presidential election, though the race remains too close to call
Markets
1 hour ago

US on edge: how voters are dealing with election stress

From forest walks and yoga to religion and swimming, US voters are finding myriad ways to soothe their nerves
World
1 day ago

US election hurtles towards uncertain outcome

Harris leading among women, Trump among men, polls show, with control of Congress also at stake
World
12 hours ago

‘It is not enough to pray, we must act,’ Kamala Harris urges churchgoers

Meanwhile, near the end of Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania speech, he mused that he should not have handed over power
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US election hurtles towards uncertain outcome
World / Americas
2.
Netanyahu fires defence minister Gallant over ...
World / Middle East
3.
More deaths amid post-poll strife in Mozambique
World / Africa
4.
Joe Biden leaves a mixed legacy as Americans vote
World / Americas
5.
China seeks talks on carbon border taxes at COP29
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.