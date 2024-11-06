Gold is a part of the Trump trade and in the long term should benefit from a Trump victory, one analyst says
Countries of origin as well as those receiving migrants benefit from the movement of people
A quarter of all eligible pupils left high and dry, with many forced to walk long distances
ANC and DA differ on risks posed by former president’s MK party
CEO says strong performance reflects group’s efforts to optimise operations and improve profitability
Ratings agency’s doubts on growth echoed by parliamentary budget office and Financial and Fiscal Commission
John Steenhuisen optimistic Botswana’s recent election could pave way to better trade relations
Results as they come in for the 2024 US presidential election between Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.
Changes in coaching set-ups brings the sense both teams will march to a different drum at Murrayfield
Requiring a traceable service history, the offer is only valid for the vehicle’s first owner
Watch Reuters projections below:
WATCH LIVE: US election results as they come in
Who will be the 47th president of the US?
Watch Reuters projections below:
Dollar surges as markets scent Trump win
US on edge: how voters are dealing with election stress
US election hurtles towards uncertain outcome
‘It is not enough to pray, we must act,’ Kamala Harris urges churchgoers
