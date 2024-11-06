Kamala Harris concedes US election to Donald Trump

US vice-president Kamala Harris arrives to deliver remarks at Howard University in Washington, the US, November 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Washington — US vice-president Kamala Harris delivered a televised concession speech to the nation on Wednesday after a whirlwind campaign that failed to stop Republican Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign,” she told supporters at her alma mater Howard University.
Harris pledged to continue fighting for women’s rights and against gun violence and to “fight for the dignity that all people deserve”.
“This is not a time to throw up our hands,” said Harris. “This is a time to roll up our sleeves. Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.
“When you lose an election, you accept the results,” she added.
She said she had called president-elect Trump, congratulated him on his triumph and promised to engage in a peaceful transfer of power.
Harris addressed a crowd that included former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, aides in President Joe Biden’s White House and thousands of supporters. Running mate Tim Walz joined the crowd.
Earlier on Wednesday, Biden called to congratulate Trump on his victory and invited him to meet at the White House. He will address the nation on Thursday.
Harris rose to the top of the Democratic ticket in July after Biden stepped aside and brought newfound enthusiasm and cash to the Democratic ticket, but struggled to overcome voters’ concerns about the economy and immigration.
She was handed a resounding loss, with Trump winning a greater share of votes across most of the country compared with his performance in 2020 and Democrats failing to secure key battleground states that decide elections.
Thousands had gathered at Howard University on Tuesday night for what they hoped would be a historic victory for the first woman to become president. They came back on Wednesday to show their support despite her loss.
The White House said Biden also committed “to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.” Biden had also spoken with Harris, it added.
Reuters
