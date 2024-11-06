Congratulations pour in for Donald Trump after US presidential election

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives to address supporters with his wife, Melania, during the 2024 US presidential election, in Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, US on November 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Reactions from around the world began flooding in on Wednesday as Fox News projected that Republican Donald Trump had defeated the US Vice-President, Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.
Here are views from current and former international leaders:
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
“The election of the president of the US is always an important moment for the world, for our region and for Australia. The US has long played a leadership role in the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific. Australia will strive to strengthen the co-operation between our two nations in the region.”
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer
“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on the election victory. The US is an important strategic partner for Austria. We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together.”
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
“I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” Starmer said on X.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala
“Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens,” Fiala said on X.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
“Congratulations to Donald Trump on the election. The US is our most important ally. We must maintain the close co-operation between the US and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond that has endured through generations.”
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof
“I look forward to our close co-operation on the shared interests between the US and the Netherlands,” Schoof said in a post on X
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele
“Congratulations to the president-elect of the US of America, @realDonaldTrump. May God bless and guide you,” Bukele posted on X.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term,” Abiy wrote in a post on X.
French President Emmanuel Macron
“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” Macron wrote on X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
“Germany and the US have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens,” Scholz said on X.
Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban
“The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!” Orban posted on X.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Modi said in a post on X that he looked forward to renewing collaboration with Trump, to strengthen the “comprehensive global and strategic partnership” between the countries. Let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity”.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship,” Netanyahu wrote on X.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
In a post on X, Meloni offered her “most sincere congratulations” to Trump, and said Italy and the US had an “unshakeable alliance. It is a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further”.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
“I would like to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. The US is Norway’s most important ally and we work closely together in many areas. I look forward to continuing our co-operation with the US under Mr Trump’s leadership.”
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
“Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-US partnership,” Sharif said on X.
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force of good that will blaze a path of prosperity and amity, in the region, and in both sides of the Pacific,” Marcos said in a statement.
Polish President Andrzej Duda
“Congratulations, Mr President Donald Trump! You made it happen!” Duda wrote on X.
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolac
“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on this historic victory! Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our strategic partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens! Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!” he posted on X.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership,” Sanchez said on X.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
“I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next president of the US. I look forward to working together and continuing the excellent US-Sweden relations as friends and allies.”
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
“I believe ... more efforts will be given for a fairer world in this new era that began with the election by American people,” Erdogan said in a post on X, adding he hoped regional wars would come to an end.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” Zelensky said on X.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
“I warmly congratulate Donald J Trump on his election as the 47th President of the US. I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship.”
Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte
“I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as president of the US. His leadership will again be key to keeping our alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato,” he said in a post on X.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev
“Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers — on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations,” Medvedev, now a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.
