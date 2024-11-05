Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and US vice-president Kamala Harris. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
US citizens are casting their ballots in a close contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. To discuss the finer detail of the elections, Business Day TV spoke to retired US diplomat Brooks Spector.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Americans head to the polls — what to expect
Business Day TV speaks to US diplomat Brooks Spector
