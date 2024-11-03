Musk’s $1m voter prizes ‘an illegal lottery’

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk reacts on stage during a Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, in New York, US. File photo: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
New York — A US judge on Friday denied Elon Musk’s bid to move a Pennsylvania lawsuit over his $1m voter prizes to federal court, moving the case back to state court.
It was not immediately clear if the decision would affect the billionaire’s plan to keep awarding money until the US presidential election on Tuesday.
The decision was issued by US District judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia federal court.
Musk has been giving $1m cheque’s to randomly selected registered voters who sign a petition supporting free speech and gun rights.
Musk’s America PAC had awarded $1m prizes to 14 people up to Friday and said the final prize will be given on Tuesday.
Democratic Philadelphia District attorney Lawrence Krasner sued Musk and his political action committee, which backs Republican former president Donald Trump, on October 28 in a state court to try to block the giveaway. Krasner called the programme an illegal lottery.
Two days later, Tesla CEO Musk and his America PAC sought to move it to federal court, arguing Krasner’s lawsuit raised questions about free-speech rights and election interference that belong in federal court. That prompted the state judge who had been overseeing the case to put it on hold.
In arguing that the case belonged in state court, Krasner called Musk’s manoeuvre an attempt to “run the clock until Election Day.” Krasner did not allege the giveaway violates federal law.
Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania, one of seven battleground states likely to determine the outcome of the race between Trump and his Democratic opponent, vice-president Kamala Harris.
Musk’s offer is limited to registered voters in the seven states expected to decide the election — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Musk gave away the first $1m at an October 19 America PAC rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s state capital.
The giveaway falls in a grey area of election law and legal experts are divided on whether Musk could be violating federal laws against paying people to register to vote.
The US justice department warned America PAC the giveaway could violate federal law, according to media reports, but federal prosecutors have not taken any public action.
Musk has so far given nearly $120m to America PAC, according to federal disclosures.
Musk’s $1m voter prizes ‘an illegal lottery’
Judge denies billionaire’s bid to move lawsuit to federal court, moving the case back to state court
New York — A US judge on Friday denied Elon Musk’s bid to move a Pennsylvania lawsuit over his $1m voter prizes to federal court, moving the case back to state court.
It was not immediately clear if the decision would affect the billionaire’s plan to keep awarding money until the US presidential election on Tuesday.
The decision was issued by US District judge Gerald Pappert in Philadelphia federal court.
Musk has been giving $1m cheque’s to randomly selected registered voters who sign a petition supporting free speech and gun rights.
Musk’s America PAC had awarded $1m prizes to 14 people up to Friday and said the final prize will be given on Tuesday.
Democratic Philadelphia District attorney Lawrence Krasner sued Musk and his political action committee, which backs Republican former president Donald Trump, on October 28 in a state court to try to block the giveaway. Krasner called the programme an illegal lottery.
Two days later, Tesla CEO Musk and his America PAC sought to move it to federal court, arguing Krasner’s lawsuit raised questions about free-speech rights and election interference that belong in federal court. That prompted the state judge who had been overseeing the case to put it on hold.
In arguing that the case belonged in state court, Krasner called Musk’s manoeuvre an attempt to “run the clock until Election Day.” Krasner did not allege the giveaway violates federal law.
Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania, one of seven battleground states likely to determine the outcome of the race between Trump and his Democratic opponent, vice-president Kamala Harris.
Musk’s offer is limited to registered voters in the seven states expected to decide the election — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Musk gave away the first $1m at an October 19 America PAC rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s state capital.
The giveaway falls in a grey area of election law and legal experts are divided on whether Musk could be violating federal laws against paying people to register to vote.
The US justice department warned America PAC the giveaway could violate federal law, according to media reports, but federal prosecutors have not taken any public action.
Musk has so far given nearly $120m to America PAC, according to federal disclosures.
Reuters
Musk’s X ‘unable to prevent US election misinformation’
Philadelphia prosecutor sues Elon Musk group to stop $1m lottery for voters
Trump campaign distances itself from offensive comments at New York rally
Washington Post reports Elon Musk briefly worked illegally in US in 1990s
Michelle Obama, Harris and Trump campaign in Michigan
Musk’s daily $1m Trump support prize raises legal red flags
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Musk’s X ‘unable to prevent US election misinformation’
Philadelphia prosecutor sues Elon Musk group to stop $1m lottery for voters
Trump campaign distances itself from offensive comments at New York rally
Washington Post reports Elon Musk briefly worked illegally in US in 1990s
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.