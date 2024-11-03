Harris campaigns in Michigan as Trump hits battleground states

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives in Detroit, Michigan, US on November 3 2024. Picture: JACQUELYN MARTIN
Detroit — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Michigan on Sunday while her Republican rival, Donald Trump, will stop in three eastern battleground states just two days before Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Opinion polls show a historically close race, and a New York Times/Siena College poll published on Sunday showed vice-president Harris and former president Trump neck-and-neck in the seven states that are likely to determine the outcome on Tuesday.
A poll showing Harris leading in Iowa — a state Trump won easily in the past two elections — raised the possibility of an unexpected outcome, though another poll showed her trailing in that state.
Harris is due to campaign in East Lansing, Michigan, a college town in an industrial state that is viewed as a must-win for the Democrat.
She faces scepticism from some of the state’s 200,000 Arab Americans who are frustrated that the sitting vice-president has not done more to help end the war in Gaza and scale back aid to Israel. Trump visited Dearborn, the heart of the Arab American community, on Friday and vowed to end the wars in the Middle East.
Trump is due to hold rallies in three smaller cities that could help him galvanise the rural voters who make up an important part of his base. He starts the day in Lititz, Pennsylvania, before heading to Kinston, North Carolina, in the afternoon and ending with an evening rally in Macon, Georgia.
It will be the first day since last Tuesday that the two candidates are not campaigning in the same state. On Saturday, their aircraft shared a swath of tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, where both candidates held rallies.
High inflation
Harris later flew to New York for a surprise appearance on the Saturday Night Live comedy show.
In the campaign’s final days, Harris has sought to convince voters that she will bring down the cost of living — a top concern after several years of high inflation. She has also portrayed Trump as dangerous and erratic and urged Americans to move on from his divisive approach to politics.
“We have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We’re done with that,” she said in Charlotte on Saturday.
Trump has argued that Harris, as the sitting vice-president, should be held responsible for the rising prices and high levels of immigration of the past several years, which he has portrayed as an existential threat to the country.
“The only free aid they are going to get is a free ride back home,” he said at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, referring to people living in the US illegally.
The stakes are high, with Harris and Trump having starkly different views of the economy, the role of government in American life and the role of the US in the world.
One illustration of that came from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump supporter and opponent of military aid to Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion. Orban said Europe would need to rethink its support of Ukraine if Trump wins.
Trump’s public comments have suggested he could seek to wind down US aid for Ukraine if he wins on Tuesday.
Nearly 76-million Americans have already cast their ballots, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab, approaching half the total 160-million votes cast in 2020.
The winner might not be known for several days, as states such as Pennsylvania will need time to tally their mail votes.
Harris campaigns in Michigan as Trump hits battleground states
Vice-president and former president neck-and-neck in the seven states that are likely to determine the outcome, a poll shows
Detroit — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Michigan on Sunday while her Republican rival, Donald Trump, will stop in three eastern battleground states just two days before Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Opinion polls show a historically close race, and a New York Times/Siena College poll published on Sunday showed vice-president Harris and former president Trump neck-and-neck in the seven states that are likely to determine the outcome on Tuesday.
A poll showing Harris leading in Iowa — a state Trump won easily in the past two elections — raised the possibility of an unexpected outcome, though another poll showed her trailing in that state.
Harris is due to campaign in East Lansing, Michigan, a college town in an industrial state that is viewed as a must-win for the Democrat.
She faces scepticism from some of the state’s 200,000 Arab Americans who are frustrated that the sitting vice-president has not done more to help end the war in Gaza and scale back aid to Israel. Trump visited Dearborn, the heart of the Arab American community, on Friday and vowed to end the wars in the Middle East.
Trump is due to hold rallies in three smaller cities that could help him galvanise the rural voters who make up an important part of his base. He starts the day in Lititz, Pennsylvania, before heading to Kinston, North Carolina, in the afternoon and ending with an evening rally in Macon, Georgia.
It will be the first day since last Tuesday that the two candidates are not campaigning in the same state. On Saturday, their aircraft shared a swath of tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, where both candidates held rallies.
High inflation
Harris later flew to New York for a surprise appearance on the Saturday Night Live comedy show.
In the campaign’s final days, Harris has sought to convince voters that she will bring down the cost of living — a top concern after several years of high inflation. She has also portrayed Trump as dangerous and erratic and urged Americans to move on from his divisive approach to politics.
“We have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We’re done with that,” she said in Charlotte on Saturday.
Trump has argued that Harris, as the sitting vice-president, should be held responsible for the rising prices and high levels of immigration of the past several years, which he has portrayed as an existential threat to the country.
“The only free aid they are going to get is a free ride back home,” he said at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, referring to people living in the US illegally.
The stakes are high, with Harris and Trump having starkly different views of the economy, the role of government in American life and the role of the US in the world.
One illustration of that came from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump supporter and opponent of military aid to Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion. Orban said Europe would need to rethink its support of Ukraine if Trump wins.
Trump’s public comments have suggested he could seek to wind down US aid for Ukraine if he wins on Tuesday.
Nearly 76-million Americans have already cast their ballots, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab, approaching half the total 160-million votes cast in 2020.
The winner might not be known for several days, as states such as Pennsylvania will need time to tally their mail votes.
Reuters
Harris urges US to ‘keep calm-ala’ before election
Musk’s $1m voter prizes ‘an illegal lottery’
Musk’s X ‘unable to prevent US election misinformation’
US crypto industry expects friendlier Washington, whoever wins White House
Fears over US election delays as pro-Trump activists gear up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA punters put money on US elections
Harris urges US to ‘keep calm-ala’ before election
Musk’s $1m voter prizes ‘an illegal lottery’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.