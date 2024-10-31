World / Americas

Musk’s X ‘unable to prevent US election misinformation’

Center for Countering Digital Hate finds misleading claims in many posts were not corrected

31 October 2024 - 15:32
by Devika Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The crowdsourced fact-checking feature of Elon Musk's X, Community Notes, is not countering false claims about the US election, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said in a report on Wednesday.

Of the 283 misleading X posts that CCDH analysed, 209, or 74% of the posts, did not show accurate notes to all X users correcting false and misleading claims about the elections, the report said.

“The 209 misleading posts in our sample that did not display available Community Notes to all users have amassed 2.2-billion views,” CCDH said.

Musk, who endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in July, has been on the campaign trail in recent days, where he has spread false claims about the November 5 US election, including debunked allegations involving undocumented migrants being allowed to vote.

Social media platforms, including X, have been under scrutiny for years over the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories, including false information about elections and vaccines.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

X launched its “Community Notes” feature last year, which allows users to comment on posts to flag false or misleading content, crowdsourcing fact-checking to users rather than a dedicated team of fact checkers.

Several governments have raised concerns over content on X’s platform, including Australia, the UK and Brazil, which banned X for a period earlier this year.

Polls show Trump is in a tight race with Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris. Musk has become one of Trump’s most vocal and largest financial supporters.

X lost a lawsuit brought by CCDH earlier this year that faulted it for allowing a rise in hate speech on the social media platform.

Secretaries of state from five US states urged the billionaire in August to fix X’s AI chatbot, saying it had spread misinformation related to the election.

Reuters

Philadelphia prosecutor sues Elon Musk group to stop $1m lottery for voters

Top prosecutor says giveaway by Musk’s America PAC is illegal and entices residents to share personal data
World
2 days ago

Washington Post reports Elon Musk briefly worked illegally in US in 1990s

Newspaper alleges that Musk developed software company Zip2 instead of attending university
World
4 days ago

Elon Musk donates $75m to his Trump PAC

America PAC, Musk’s political action committee, is running door-to-door campaigns in swing states for Republican presidential hopeful
World
2 weeks ago

Elon Musk donated to ‘right-wing’ group, say sources

Building America’s Future has attacked the Biden administration over topics that include illegal immigration
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana votes amid focus on diamond downturn
World / Africa
2.
Flash floods kill scores in Spain
World / Europe
3.
Britain’s new chancellor raises taxes
World / Europe
4.
US economy reflects solid growth in the third ...
World / Americas
5.
US places new sanctions on hundreds of entities ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.