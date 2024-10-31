Musk’s X ‘unable to prevent US election misinformation’

The crowdsourced fact-checking feature of Elon Musk's X, Community Notes, is not countering false claims about the US election, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said in a report on Wednesday.
Of the 283 misleading X posts that CCDH analysed, 209, or 74% of the posts, did not show accurate notes to all X users correcting false and misleading claims about the elections, the report said.
“The 209 misleading posts in our sample that did not display available Community Notes to all users have amassed 2.2-billion views,” CCDH said.
Musk, who endorsed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in July, has been on the campaign trail in recent days, where he has spread false claims about the November 5 US election, including debunked allegations involving undocumented migrants being allowed to vote.
Social media platforms, including X, have been under scrutiny for years over the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories, including false information about elections and vaccines.
X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
X launched its “Community Notes” feature last year, which allows users to comment on posts to flag false or misleading content, crowdsourcing fact-checking to users rather than a dedicated team of fact checkers.
Several governments have raised concerns over content on X’s platform, including Australia, the UK and Brazil, which banned X for a period earlier this year.
Polls show Trump is in a tight race with Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris. Musk has become one of Trump’s most vocal and largest financial supporters.
X lost a lawsuit brought by CCDH earlier this year that faulted it for allowing a rise in hate speech on the social media platform.
Secretaries of state from five US states urged the billionaire in August to fix X’s AI chatbot, saying it had spread misinformation related to the election.
Reuters
