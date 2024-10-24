World / Americas

Kamala Harris’ rally in Georgia to feature Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama

It will also mark the first time Harris and Obama will campaign together

24 October 2024 - 15:04
by Jarrett Renshaw and Nandita Bose
Democratic presidential nominee and US vice president Kamala Harris speaks during a CNN town hall event in Aston, Delaware County, Pennsylvania on October 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Democratic presidential nominee and US vice president Kamala Harris speaks during a CNN town hall event in Aston, Delaware County, Pennsylvania on October 23 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Philadelphia — US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris heads to the battleground of Georgia on Thursday for a star-studded rally featuring rock legend Bruce Springsteen, entertainer Tyler Perry and former US president Barack Obama.

The event is the latest by the Harris campaign to capitalise on endorsements from movie and music stars, to rally voters in the closing days of a tight election race against Republican rival Donald Trump.

It will also mark the first time Harris and Obama will campaign together. Harris is also slated to appear with Michelle Obama on Saturday in Michigan, one of seven swing states expected to decide the winner on November 5.

Celebrity endorsers add cultural cachet to candidates and have typically helped campaigns raise money, turn out crowds at rallies and generate excitement on social media. For both the Harris and Trump campaigns, they are part of the down-to-the-wire blitz to mobilise voters before election day on November 5.

The latest polls in Georgia show Trump with a slight lead, but Harris campaign officials say they remain confident the state — along with its neighbour, North Carolina — is still in play come November. President Joe Biden pulled off a surprise victory in Georgia in 2020. About 1.9-million residents have already cast their ballot in Georgia, according to the secretary of state's office.

On Monday, Springsteen will also appear in Philadelphia with Obama, and the Harris campaign has signalled that more concerts with other musicians will be announced soon.

In 2016, Springsteen played a three-song set at a rally in front of 20,000 people at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall for Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign on the eve of the election. In 2008, Springsteen played a seven-song set for tens of thousands on the city’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway to urge people to register and vote for Obama.

Taylor Swift, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Lizzo and many other celebrities have endorsed Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. Swift’s endorsement of Harris via an Instagram post this September has now received more than 11 million likes.

Former president Trump also has celebrity names backing him. They include musicians Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, wrestler Hulk Hogan, who spoke at this summer's Republican National Convention, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White, actor Dennis Quaid and TV star Amber Rose.

Reuters

Trump's former chief of staff labels him 'fascist'

John Kelly tells newspaper the former president has no understanding of the US constitution or the rule of law
20 hours ago

Harris and Trump in dead heat across swing states

Washington Post poll puts the Democrat ahead in Georgia and the Republican leading in Arizona
2 days ago

Harris courts voters in church as Trump heads for McDonalds

US presidential candidates sharpen their attacks
3 days ago

Musk's daily $1m Trump support prize raises legal red flags

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro says law enforcement could probe the plan to give money to registered voters
3 days ago
