Federal Reserve governor makes case for more rate cuts

The Federal Reserve Building in Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/JOHUA ROBERTS
New York — US Federal Reserve governor Adriana Kugler says she strongly supports the US central bank’s recent interest rate cut and will support further reductions if inflation continues to ease as she expects.
The Fed cut interest rates by a half a percentage point last month and investors see another smaller move in November as the labour market is cooling and inflation pressures continue to ease.
“While I believe the focus should remain on continuing to bring inflation to 2%, I support shifting attention to the maximum-employment side of the Federal open market committee’s dual mandate as well,” said Kugler who is a member of the committee.
She argued that the labour market was already starting show signs of cooling and the Fed was keen to avoid sharper weakness.
“We don't want a drastic slowdown in the labour market,” Kugler told a European Central Bank conference. “We don’t want the labour market to weaken so much that it’s going to cause undue pain, when at the same time we have been seeing a serious reduction in terms of inflation and inflation is moving back to target.”
But Kugler also noted that last week’s job report, which showed a bigger than expected jump in job creation and a fall in the unemployment rate was a welcome development, since it showed resilience in the labour market.
She argued that the Fed would not base its decisions on a single indicator and would instead look at trends, which were clearly showing that cooling had started to take hold in the labour market.
“The labour market remains resilient, but I support a balanced approach to the Federal open market committee’s dual mandate so we can continue making progress on inflation while avoiding an undesirable slowdown in employment growth and economic expansion.”
A stronger US economy allowed the committee to be “patient about the timing” in reducing its policy rate and focus on bringing inflation down, Kugler said.
“If progress on inflation continues as I expect, I will support additional cuts in the federal funds rate to move towards a more neutral policy stance over time,” Kugler said.
Kugler said she is closely monitoring the economic effects of Hurricane Helene and geopolitical events in the Middle East.
“If downside risks to employment escalate, it may be appropriate to move policy more quickly to a neutral stance,” Kugler said.
“Alternatively, if incoming data do not provide confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2%, it may be appropriate to slow normalisation in the policy rate.”
