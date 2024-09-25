Kamala Harris outlines economic plan to boost US middle class

Democratic presidential nominee and US vice-president Kamala Harris delivers remarks about her economic plan during a campaign event, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the US, September 25 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Pittsburgh — US vice-president Kamala Harris said on Wednesday she would offer tax credits to domestic manufacturers and investment in sectors that would “define the next century”, as she detailed her economic plan to boost the US middle class.
Harris was speaking in the battleground state of Pennsylvania before a crowd of about 400 people. The Democratic candidate in the November 5 presidential election said she would give tax credits to US manufacturers for retooling or rebuilding existing factories and expanding good union jobs, and double the number of registered apprenticeships during her first term.
Harris also promised new investments in industries such as biomanufacturing, aerospace, artificial intelligence and clean energy.
Her speech, which lasted just under 40 minutes, did not go into detail about how these policies would work. Harris highlighted her humble upbringing by a single mother, in contrast with her Republican opponent Donald Trump, who is the wealthy son of a New York real estate developer.
“I have pledged that building a strong middle class will be the defining goal of my presidency,” Harris said, adding that she saw the election as a moment of choice between two “fundamentally different” visions of the US economy held by her and Trump.
The vice-president and Trump are focusing their campaign messaging on the economy, which Reuters/Ipsos polling shows is voters’ top concern.
Trump, Harris said, is “only interested in making life better for himself and people like himself, the wealthiest of Americans”.
She said she was committed to working with the private sector and entrepreneurs to help grow the middle class. She told the audience that she was a capitalist who believed in free and fair markets and that her policies were pragmatic and not rooted in ideology.
Harris in recent months has blunted Trump’s advantage on the economy, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday showing the Republican candidate with a marginal advantage of 2 percentage points on “the economy, unemployment and jobs”, down from an 11-point lead in late July.
Trump discussed his economic plan in North Carolina on Wednesday and said Harris’ role as vice-president gave her the chance now to improve the economic record of the Biden administration.
“Families are suffering now. So if she has a plan, she should stop grandstanding and do it,” he said.
While Trump has proposed across-the-board tariffs on foreign-made goods — a proposal backed by a slim majority of voters — Harris is focusing on providing incentives for businesses to keep their operations in the US.
