Trump shooting attempt suspect charged with gun crimes

Ryan Routh stands handcuffed after his arrest near Palm City, Florida, on September 15 2024. Picture: MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE/REUTERS
Washington — A man suspected by police of trying to assassinate Donald Trump was charged with two gun-related crimes in a federal court on Monday.
This was a day after he was reportedly spotted hiding with a rifle in bushes at the former US president’s golf course in Florida. There may be more charges, but the initial counts — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an erased serial number — enable officials to keep him in custody while they investigate.
The Republican presidential candidate in the November 5 election was unharmed. But the incident raised more questions about how an armed suspect could get so close to him just two months after a gunman fired at Trump during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing his ear with a bullet.
Phone records suggest the suspect may have been lying in wait for nearly 12 hours on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
US secret service members opened fire after an agent saw a rifle barrel poking out of bushes a few hundred yards away from where Trump was playing golf at his course in West Palm Beach. The alleged gunman fled in a sports utility vehicle, according to the complaint. Officers found a loaded assault-style rifle with a scope, a digital camera and a plastic bag of food.
A suspect, identified on Monday as Ryan Routh, 58, was arrested about 40 minutes later driving north on Interstate 95.
When asked if he knew why he had been stopped, Routh “responded in the affirmative”, according to the complaint. The licence plate on his vehicle had been reported stolen from another car.
Routh was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and had travelled there after Russia's 2022 invasion, seeking to recruit foreign fighters. Social media profiles with Routh’s name contained messages of support for Ukraine and statements describing Trump as a threat to US democracy.
Update: September 16 2024 This story has been updated with new information.
Update: September 16 2024
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
