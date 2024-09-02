US seizes Nicolas Maduro’s jet in Dominican Republic and flies it to Florida

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Picture: Reuters/Fausto Torrealba
Washington — The US has seized an aeroplane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the Dominican Republic after determining that its purchase violated US sanctions, the justice department said on Monday.
The aircraft was flown by officials to Florida in the US.
The seizure of the aircraft comes amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claimed to have won, while the opposition said its vote tallies showed its candidate to have soundly defeated him.
Maduro, his associates and the Opec member state’s oil sector are under heavy US sanctions, and his handling of the election has raised the prospect of further measures against him.
US attorney-general Merrick Garland said in a statement the Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft was illegally purchased for $13m through a shell company and smuggled out of the US “for use by Nicolas Maduro and his cronies”.
“Let this seizure send a clear message: aircraft illegally acquired from the US for the benefit of sanctioned Venezuelan officials cannot just fly off into the sunset,” said Matthew Axelrod, the US commerce department’s assistant secretary for export enforcement.
US officials said the seizure, which was first reported by CNN, was carried out working closely with the Dominican Republic.
The Venezuelan government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“This is an important step to ensure that Maduro continues to feel the consequences from his misgovernance of Venezuela,” said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.
A wide range of independent sources had shown that Maduro and his representatives “have tampered with the results of the July 28 presidential election, falsely claimed victory and carried out widespread repression to maintain power by force”, the spokesperson added.
A justice department investigation showed that in late 2022 and early 2023 “persons affiliated with Maduro allegedly used a Caribbean-based shell company to conceal their involvement in the illegal purchase of the Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft”.
The aircraft was then illegally exported from the US to Venezuela through the Caribbean last year and since then has flown to and from a Venezuelan military base and been used “for the benefit of Maduro and his representatives, including to transport Maduro on visits to other countries”, the department said.
