US warns Iran could attack Israel within days

An Iranian woman holds a poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Teheran, Iran. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — The US has prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran or its proxies in the Middle East as soon as this week, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
Kirby said the US had increased its regional forces and shared Israel’s concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack after Iran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran last month.
“We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week,” Kirby told reporters.
“We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks,” he said.
Israel has been braced for a major attack since last month when a missile killed 12 youngsters in the Golan Heights and Israel responded by killing a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.
A day after that operation, Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was assassinated in Tehran, drawing Iranian vows of retaliation against Israel.
“We obviously don’t want to see Israel have to defend itself against another onslaught, like they did in April. But, if that’s what comes at them, we will continue to help them defend themselves,” Kirby said.
The Pentagon said on Sunday that defense secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and for the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to accelerate its deployment to the region.
But a US official said the Lincoln carrier strike group was close to the South China Sea and would likely take over a week to reach the Middle East.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, asking him to refrain from attacking Israel and saying that war was not in anyone’s interest, the prime minister's office said.
Starmer spoke with Pezeshkian as part of de-escalation efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East. According to Sky News, which first reported the story, the phone call lasted for 30 minutes and took place after the British premier spoke with US President Joe Biden and other European allies earlier on Monday.
Oil prices jumped by more than 3% on Monday, rising for a fifth consecutive session on expectations of a widening Middle Eastern conflict that could tighten global crude supplies.
Israeli forces pressed on with operations near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday amid an international push for a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and prevent a slide into a wider regional conflict with Iran and its proxies.
US warns Iran could attack Israel within days
US increases its regional forces ahead of possible ‘significant set of attacks’
Oil prices jump on prospect of widening Middle East war
Israel keeps up strikes in Gaza as fears of wider war grow
Oil tanker attacked four times off Yemen, crew and vessel safe
Hezbollah hits Israel with drones, warns retaliation yet to come
