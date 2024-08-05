Florida braces for storm surge and flooding as Hurricane Debby makes landfall

A view shows sea waves as Tropical Storm Debby approaches St Pete Beach, Florida, the US, August 4 2024. Picture: Reuters/Octavio Jones
Hurricane Debby made landfall as a category 1 storm in the Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast on Monday morning and began a slow crawl across the state, where it could trigger dangerous storm surges, heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding.
The hurricane slammed ashore near Steinhatchee, Florida, about 115km southeast of Tallahassee, packing maximum sustained winds of 130km/h, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Debby has already dumped up to a foot (30cm) of rain in some parts of the southwest part of the state, Florida emergency management division executive director Kevin Guthrie said.
About 223,500 customers have lost power in the state, according to Poweroutage.us.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis said the state was approved for federal disaster assistance on Sunday and 17,000 responders were on hand to restore power.
The storm has the potential to bring historically heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina until Saturday morning, which could result in severe flooding, the NHC said.
“This is going to be event that is going to be probably here for the next five to seven days maybe as long as 10 days depending on how much rainfall we get,” Guthrie said.
The hurricane centre forecast life-threatening conditions, including storm surges up to 3m in some areas. Local areas could receive about 60cm of rain by Friday morning.
Debby was a slow-moving tropical storm as it passed over Cuba, but gained strength from exceptionally warm Gulf waters as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast.
“This is going to be the story of this storm,” said Jamie Rhome, the deputy director of the hurricane centre. “It’s slow motion is going to dump historic amounts of rainfall — potentially over 20 inches [50cm].”
Debby bears some of the hallmarks of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Corpus Christi, Texas, in August 2017. While Harvey was downgraded into a tropical storm as it moved inland, it lingered over the state, dumping about 127cm of rain on Houston.
Harvey is rated as one of the wettest storms in US history, causing more than 100 deaths and $125bn in damage, primarily from flooding in the Houston metropolitan area.
Climate scientists believe man-made global warming from burning fossil fuels has raised the temperature of the oceans, making storms bigger and more devastating.
Preparing for Debby, DeSantis called up 3,000 National Guard troops and placed most of the state’s cities and counties under emergency orders, while mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of the Gulf Coast counties of Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Levy and Wakulla.
Heavy rain
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain as it crosses central Florida out to the Atlantic coast, before crawling up to Savannah, Georgia, and then onward to Charleston, South Carolina, while dumping huge amounts of rain.
The last hurricane to make a direct hit on the Big Bend region was Hurricane Idalia, which briefly gained category 4 strength before making landfall as a category 3 in August 2023, with winds of more than 200km/h.
The National Centers for Environmental Information estimated damages worth $3.5bn. DeSantis described the initial effects of Debby as “modest” compared with Idalia.
Forecasters expect numerous Atlantic hurricanes in the 2024 season, which began on June 1, with four to seven seen as major. That exceeds the record-breaking 2005 season that spawned the devastating Katrina and Rita hurricanes.
Only one hurricane, Beryl, has yet formed in the Atlantic this year. The earliest category 5 storm on record, it struck the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula before rolling up the Gulf Coast of Texas as a category 1 storm, with sustained winds up to 153km/h.
Florida braces for storm surge and flooding as Hurricane Debby makes landfall
More than 220,000 people without power as category 1 storm slams into Big Bend region
Hurricane Debby made landfall as a category 1 storm in the Big Bend region of Florida’s Gulf Coast on Monday morning and began a slow crawl across the state, where it could trigger dangerous storm surges, heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding.
The hurricane slammed ashore near Steinhatchee, Florida, about 115km southeast of Tallahassee, packing maximum sustained winds of 130km/h, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Debby has already dumped up to a foot (30cm) of rain in some parts of the southwest part of the state, Florida emergency management division executive director Kevin Guthrie said.
About 223,500 customers have lost power in the state, according to Poweroutage.us.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis said the state was approved for federal disaster assistance on Sunday and 17,000 responders were on hand to restore power.
The storm has the potential to bring historically heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina until Saturday morning, which could result in severe flooding, the NHC said.
“This is going to be event that is going to be probably here for the next five to seven days maybe as long as 10 days depending on how much rainfall we get,” Guthrie said.
The hurricane centre forecast life-threatening conditions, including storm surges up to 3m in some areas. Local areas could receive about 60cm of rain by Friday morning.
Debby was a slow-moving tropical storm as it passed over Cuba, but gained strength from exceptionally warm Gulf waters as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast.
“This is going to be the story of this storm,” said Jamie Rhome, the deputy director of the hurricane centre. “It’s slow motion is going to dump historic amounts of rainfall — potentially over 20 inches [50cm].”
Debby bears some of the hallmarks of Hurricane Harvey, which hit Corpus Christi, Texas, in August 2017. While Harvey was downgraded into a tropical storm as it moved inland, it lingered over the state, dumping about 127cm of rain on Houston.
Harvey is rated as one of the wettest storms in US history, causing more than 100 deaths and $125bn in damage, primarily from flooding in the Houston metropolitan area.
Climate scientists believe man-made global warming from burning fossil fuels has raised the temperature of the oceans, making storms bigger and more devastating.
Preparing for Debby, DeSantis called up 3,000 National Guard troops and placed most of the state’s cities and counties under emergency orders, while mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of the Gulf Coast counties of Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Levy and Wakulla.
Heavy rain
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain as it crosses central Florida out to the Atlantic coast, before crawling up to Savannah, Georgia, and then onward to Charleston, South Carolina, while dumping huge amounts of rain.
The last hurricane to make a direct hit on the Big Bend region was Hurricane Idalia, which briefly gained category 4 strength before making landfall as a category 3 in August 2023, with winds of more than 200km/h.
The National Centers for Environmental Information estimated damages worth $3.5bn. DeSantis described the initial effects of Debby as “modest” compared with Idalia.
Forecasters expect numerous Atlantic hurricanes in the 2024 season, which began on June 1, with four to seven seen as major. That exceeds the record-breaking 2005 season that spawned the devastating Katrina and Rita hurricanes.
Only one hurricane, Beryl, has yet formed in the Atlantic this year. The earliest category 5 storm on record, it struck the Caribbean and Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula before rolling up the Gulf Coast of Texas as a category 1 storm, with sustained winds up to 153km/h.
Reuters
Oil ports close as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas
US storms kill at least 21 on Memorial Day weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Climate change-driven insurance crisis threatens more US states
At least 27 die as Hurricane Otis devastates Mexico resort town
Residents hunker down as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida
Florida braces for impact of ‘major hurricane’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.