Fed holds rates steady, but opens door to rate cuts

The Marriner S Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, the US, June 14 2022. Picture: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER
Washington — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but opened the door to reducing borrowing costs as soon as its next meeting in September as inflation continues coming into line with the US central bank's 2% target.
“There has been some further progress towards the committee’s 2% objective,” the central bank’s federal open market committee said in a statement at the end of a two-day policy meeting in which it kept its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, but also set the stage for a rate cut at its September 17-18 meeting, just seven weeks shy of the November 5 US elections.
While Fed officials are wary of any actions that could mar their data-not-politics approach to setting monetary policy, the steady drop in inflation in recent months prompted a broad consensus that the inflation battle was near its end.
Inflation, the Fed said, was now just “somewhat elevated”, a key downgrade from the assessment that it has used throughout much of its battle against rising prices that inflation was “elevated”.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said recent inflation data was increasing the Bank's confidence that inflation pressures were moving back to the 2% target.
After inflation data moderated in the second quarter, Fed officials have “gained greater confidence” price pressures are moderating in way that will open the door to a rate cut, Powell said in a press conference following the Fed's latest policy meeting.
The central bank uses the personal consumption expenditures price index for its 2% annual inflation target. The PCE price index rose 2.5% in June after exceeding 7% in 2022.
In addition, the Fed removed standing language that it was “highly attentive to inflation risks”, and replaced it with an acknowledgment that policymakers were now “attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate”, which includes a charge from Congress to maintain maximum employment consistent with stable prices.
US central bankers have said it would be appropriate to reduce borrowing costs before inflation actually returns to their target to account for the time it takes monetary policy to affect the economy.
So far the economy “has continued to expand at a solid pace”, the Fed said in its latest policy statement, and while “job gains have moderated”, the unemployment rate “remains low”.
But the jobless rate has been rising, and policymakers have put more focus of late on avoiding the sort of sharp rise in unemployment often associated with high interest rates and slowing inflation.
The Fed did not commit in its statement to a rate cut in September, and repeated that policymakers still need “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2%” before lowering borrowing costs.
But the changes to the statement seem consistent with that confidence being reached by September, something investors have been expecting. The Fed raised rates aggressively from March 2022 to July 2023, hiking the benchmark rate by 5.25 percentage points to combat the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years.
The new policy statement was approved unanimously.
Update: July 31 2024 This story has been update with comment from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Fed holds rates steady, but opens door to rate cuts
September meeting is just seven weeks shy of the US’s November elections
Washington — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but opened the door to reducing borrowing costs as soon as its next meeting in September as inflation continues coming into line with the US central bank's 2% target.
“There has been some further progress towards the committee’s 2% objective,” the central bank’s federal open market committee said in a statement at the end of a two-day policy meeting in which it kept its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, but also set the stage for a rate cut at its September 17-18 meeting, just seven weeks shy of the November 5 US elections.
While Fed officials are wary of any actions that could mar their data-not-politics approach to setting monetary policy, the steady drop in inflation in recent months prompted a broad consensus that the inflation battle was near its end.
Inflation, the Fed said, was now just “somewhat elevated”, a key downgrade from the assessment that it has used throughout much of its battle against rising prices that inflation was “elevated”.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said recent inflation data was increasing the Bank's confidence that inflation pressures were moving back to the 2% target.
After inflation data moderated in the second quarter, Fed officials have “gained greater confidence” price pressures are moderating in way that will open the door to a rate cut, Powell said in a press conference following the Fed's latest policy meeting.
The central bank uses the personal consumption expenditures price index for its 2% annual inflation target. The PCE price index rose 2.5% in June after exceeding 7% in 2022.
In addition, the Fed removed standing language that it was “highly attentive to inflation risks”, and replaced it with an acknowledgment that policymakers were now “attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate”, which includes a charge from Congress to maintain maximum employment consistent with stable prices.
US central bankers have said it would be appropriate to reduce borrowing costs before inflation actually returns to their target to account for the time it takes monetary policy to affect the economy.
So far the economy “has continued to expand at a solid pace”, the Fed said in its latest policy statement, and while “job gains have moderated”, the unemployment rate “remains low”.
But the jobless rate has been rising, and policymakers have put more focus of late on avoiding the sort of sharp rise in unemployment often associated with high interest rates and slowing inflation.
The Fed did not commit in its statement to a rate cut in September, and repeated that policymakers still need “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards 2%” before lowering borrowing costs.
But the changes to the statement seem consistent with that confidence being reached by September, something investors have been expecting. The Fed raised rates aggressively from March 2022 to July 2023, hiking the benchmark rate by 5.25 percentage points to combat the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years.
The new policy statement was approved unanimously.
Update: July 31 2024
This story has been update with comment from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Reuters
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer, with attention on Fed
Fed likely to hold rates steady one last time as inflation fight finale unfolds
BOJ lifts rates, signals slow end to historic bond-buying binge
Rate cut hopes put gold on track for monthly gain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.