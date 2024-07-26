World / Americas

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for US president

Harris expressed her gratitude to the Obamas for the endorsement and their long friendship

26 July 2024 - 12:12
by , Jarrett Renshaw
Kamala Harris. Picture: REUTERS
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, endorsed Kamala Harris’s bid for US president on Friday, in a roughly one-minute long video that captured a phone call between the couple and the current vice-president.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama told Harris.

“I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” the former first lady told Harris.

Talking into a cell phone and cracking a few smiles, Harris expressed her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship.

“Thank you both. It means so much. And we’re going to have some fun with this too,” Harris said.

The campaign said the video was the actual call, not a reenactment.

Harris’s surprise bid against Republican rival Donald Trump continues to gain steam from supporters, donors and politicians less than a week after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race amid slumping poll numbers.

Obama, the first black US president, remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic party even after more than a decade has passed since he was last elected.

Obama has lent his support to Biden during big-money fundraisers, which were among some of the biggest blockbuster events of his campaign.

The endorsement could help activate and sustain energy and fundraising for Harris’s campaign and it signals that Obama is likely to get on the campaign trail for Harris once she is officially the presumptive nominee.

Obama initially withheld his endorsement even as Biden, his former vice-president, anointed her as his heir apparent. Obama reportedly did not want to put his thumb on the scale as the party worked through the process of determining its nominee. 

Reuters

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Kamala Harris likely to shake up US trade policy

Presumptive Democrat presidential candidate could take softer stance on China trade
Opinion
1 day ago

Gold edges higher, but eyes weekly loss

Metal set for third week of declines as traders await PCE data that could offer clues on Fed’s rate cut plans
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil rises slightly but still on track for another weekly decline

Weak demand in China and the expectation of a ceasefire deal for the Gaza war weigh on the market
Markets
5 hours ago

MIKE DOLAN: US policy churn a head-scratcher for company planners

Switching tack every four years surely takes a toll on those who need to think a decade or more ahead
Opinion
1 day ago
All the news CTA

