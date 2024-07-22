A voter waits for her party to cast their midterm election ballots at the Sisters of The Company of Mary in Tustin, California, US, in this file photograph. Picture: REUTERS/KYLE GRILLOT
US President Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race, injecting even more uncertainty into the outlook for markets as election day nears. Business Day TV spoke to Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, for more detail on the impact of that decision.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Investors assess US election after Biden exit
Business Day TV speaks to Izak Odendaal, an investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth
