Musk plans to donate $45m a month to get Trump elected

Tesla CEO has endorsed Trump in US presidential race after the Republican candidate was shot

16 July 2024 - 16:27
by Jasper Ward and Nilutpal Timsina
Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the US, May 30 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the US, May 30 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Washington — Billionaire Elon Musk has said he plans to commit around $45m a month to a new pro-Trump super political-action committee, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk had indicated that he planned to start his donations in July to the America PAC, backing former President Donald Trump’s presidential run, the newspaper said. However, the SA-born businessman was not listed on a Monday filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8m.

Lonsdale Enterprises and the Winklevoss twins were among the donors to America PAC. Lonsdale donated $1m and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss each contributed $250,000.

Musk, the world’s richest person and the billionaire CEO of Tesla, did not respond to a request for comment. On X, he replied to a Wall Street Journal post of the report with a meme featuring the words “fake gnus”, in an apparent reference to so-called fake news.

Lonsdale also did not respond to requests for comment.

On Saturday, Musk publicly endorsed Trump for the first time in the US presidential race, hours after Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally.

This move cements Musk’s shift towards right-wing politics and gives Trump a high-profile backer in his bid to return to the White House in the November 5 election.

Trump chose Ohio US senator JD Vance on Monday to be his vice-presidential running mate, as the Republican Party officially nominated the former president to run again for the White House.

Reuters

Trump picks Vance as his running mate for US election

Republican senator Vance, who is 39, will represent a younger generation in the November election
World
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The attack on America’s democracy

The next few days will test US political leaders, especially Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Opinion
14 hours ago

TOM EATON: Religious Right see God’s hand in Trump’s ‘miraculous’ escape

The belief that ‘ordinary’ people are expendable props in the lives of our leaders resonates in SA
Opinion
14 hours ago
