Trump rally shooting victim died ‘trying to shield his family’

An arial view shows the site during the police investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the US, July 14 2024. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Washington — The person shot and killed at former US president Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was a 50-year-old volunteer firefighter who shielded his family to protect them as gunshots rang out, the state’s governor Josh Shapiro said on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Corey Comperatore, according to his family’s posting on Facebook.
“The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore. The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most,” the victim’s sister said in the post on Sunday.
Comperatore previously served as the chief of the Buffalo township volunteer fire department, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Shapiro said he had spoken to Comperatore’s family and he relayed parts of the conversation to reporters.
“Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally,” Shapiro said. “Corey was the very best of us.”
Comperatore was survived by a wife and two daughters.
Shapiro added: “Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community and most especially Corey loves his family.”
Shapiro described the victim “as an avid supporter of the former president”.
Trump had just begun his speech at the Pennsylvania rally when shots rang out and Trump was injured when a bullet hit his right ear.
The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in what the government is calling an assassination attempt on Trump.
