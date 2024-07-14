Ramaphosa slams Trump attack as act of ‘political extremism and intolerance’

Former US President Donald Trump is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump as “a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance.”
“Political violence is the antithesis of democracy. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery,” Ramaphosa said on X. “We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions.”
Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on Saturday after a major security lapse, an attack that will likely reshape this year’s presidential race and fuel long-standing fears that the campaign could descend into political violence.
In the moments after the shooting, Trump was swarmed and covered up by his security agents. He quickly emerged, his face streaked with blood, and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!” The Trump campaign later said he was “doing well”.
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the “subject involved” in what it termed an attempted assassination in a statement early on Sunday. He was a registered Republican, according to state voter records.
US President Joe Biden’s campaign suspended all political communication, including ads attacking Trump.
“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick,” Biden said, adding he had been thoroughly briefed on the matter and planned to talk to Trump. “Everybody must condemn it,” Biden said.
The president, 81, was at a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, when the shooting occurred and later headed to his residence. After releasing a written statement, Biden left the Delaware beach house in his motorcade and headed to a local police department to speak on camera about the issue.
Biden later spoke to Trump, 78, by phone the White House said, but it did not elaborate on the call.
Killed
Earlier the Secret Service said in a statement that the shooter was dead, one attendee at the rally was killed and two other spectators were injured. Law enforcement officials told reporters they had not yet identified a motive for the attack
Trump, 78, had just started his speech when the shots rang out. He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him. He emerged about a minute later, his red “Make America Great Again” hat knocked off, and could be heard saying “wait, wait,” before the fist bump, then agents rushed him to a black SUV.
“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said later on his Truth Social platform after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, about 50km north of Pittsburgh. “Much bleeding took place.”
The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, when Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.
Police tape outlines a perimeter near the home of the 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, US, on July 14 2024. Picture: AARON JOSEFCZYK/REUTERS
Leading Republicans and Democrats quickly condemned the violence.
The Trump campaign said he was “doing well.”
Republican US Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas told Fox News his nephew had been wounded at the rally.
The shooting raised immediate questions about security failures by the Secret Service, which provides former presidents including Trump with lifetime protection.
It was the first shooting of a US president or major party candidate since the 1981 attempted assassination of Republican President Ronald Reagan.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Trump has left the Butler area under the protection of the US Secret Service with the assistance of the Pennsylvania state police. Republican US Representative Daniel Meuser told CNN Trump was headed to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has a golf club.
Witness account
Ron Moose, a Trump supporter at the rally, said he heard about four shots. “I saw the crowd go down and then Trump ducked also real quick,” he said. “Then the Secret Service all jumped and protected him as soon as they could. We are talking within a second they were all protecting him.”
The BBC interviewed a man who described himself as an eyewitness, saying he saw a man armed with a rifle crawling up a roof near the event. The person, who the BBC did not identify, said he and the people he was with started pointing at the man, trying to alert security.
The shots appeared to come from outside the area secured by the Secret Service, the agency said. The FBI said it had taken the lead in investigating the attack.
CNN, citing sources, said the FBI had identified the suspected shooter, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man.
Republicans, Democrats decry violence
Trump is due to receive his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention, which kicks off in Milwaukee on Monday.
“This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said on social media.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was horrified by what happened and was relieved Trump was safe. “Political violence has no place in our country,” he said.
Americans fear rising political violence, recent Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, with two out of three respondents to a May survey saying they worried violence could follow the election.
Some of Trump's Republican allies said they believed the attack was politically motivated.
“For weeks Democrat leaders have been fuelling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America,” said US Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, who survived a politically motivated shooting in 2017. “Clearly we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop.”
Trump, who served as president from 2017-2021, easily bested his rivals for the Republican nomination early in the campaign and has largely unified around him the party that had briefly wavered in support after his supporters attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
The businessman and former reality television star entered the year facing a raft of legal worries, including four separate criminal prosecutions. He was found guilty in late May of trying to cover up hush money payments to a porn star, but the other three prosecutions he faces — including two for his attempts to overturn his defeat — have been ground to a halt by various factors including a Supreme Court decision early this month that found him to be partly immune to prosecution.
Trump contends without evidence that all four prosecutions have been orchestrated by Biden to try to prevent him from returning to power.
Republican US Senate candidate David McCormick, who was seated in the front row at the rally, said he had started to go up on stage when Trump said he would have him come up later.
“Within a minute or two, I heard the shots ... It was clear it was gunfire,” he told Reuters in an interview. “It felt like it was an assassination attempt ... It was terrifying.”
