Biden tells US Congress Democrats he won’t drop out election race

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrival at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, July 7 2024. Picture: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO
Washington — US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he would not abandon his re-election campaign as he sought to stave off a possible revolt from fellow Democrats who worry the party could lose the White House and Congress in the November 5 US election.
Biden, 81, said any candidates who doubt his ability should challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in August — an effort that stands no chance of success unless he lets the delegates he won in primaries this year consider other candidates.
“The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere,” Biden told TV channel MSNBC.
He also told wavering Democratic legislators in a letter that they needed to close ranks behind his candidacy. Several have called for him to drop out, and more could do so in the coming days as they return to Washington after a break.
Biden faces a critical week as he tries to shore up a campaign that has been on the defence since a shaky June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump, which raised questions about his ability to do the job for another four-and-a-half years.
Though he has secured enough delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination, some donors and legislators have called for him to step aside and let vice-president Kamala Harris or another candidate lead the ticket.
Several senior House Democrats called for Biden to drop out in a Sunday phone call, media outlets reported, though other legislators said they supported his candidacy.
In his letter to Democrats, Biden said he was aware of their concerns but that it was time to put them aside.
On MSNBC, Biden sounded a defiant note against wealthy donors who have called for him to drop out. “I don’t care what the millionaires think,” he said.
A growing number of Democratic legislators have voiced concern that his poor public approval ratings, plus concerns about his age and ability, could hurt the party’s prospects for retaining the Senate, which they control by a 51-49 majority, and winning back the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a 219-213 majority.
If Republicans were to capture the White House and both houses of Congress, Trump would face few constraints on his ability to push through major policy changes.
Biden on Sunday made a series of campaign appearances in Pennsylvania, a battleground state that traditionally can decide an election. He was joined by senator John Fetterman, a high-profile Democrat who has rejected calls for Biden to drop out.
Biden will go on meeting voters at churches, union halls and other venues in coming days, administration officials said. He also plans to reach out to legislators he has known for decades, they said, as he tries to calm concerns.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found that one in three registered Democratic voters believed that Biden should quit the race, with 59% of respondents in the president’s party saying he is too old to work in government.
However, that poll also found that none of his possible replacements fared better against Trump. The poll found Biden and Trump tied at 40% each.
Biden’s troubles appear to be increasing the number of races Democrats need to worry about in November.
Internal party polling shows that New Mexico and Virginia became more competitive after the debate, according to a source familiar with the findings. The nonpartisan Center for Politics at the University of Virginia last week shifted its ratings on the states of Michigan and Minnesota to make each slightly more favourable for Republicans.
Together, those states will host six of the most competitive House races.
Biden tells US Congress Democrats he won’t drop out election race
US president faces a critical week as more Democrats worry the party could lose the White House and Congress to Trump’s Republicans
IAN BREMMER: A Biden Plan B?
