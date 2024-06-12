US annual inflation rate slows to 3.3%

A shopper walks down an aisle at a Walmart store in Chicago, the US. Picture: JIM YOUNG/REUTERS
Washington — US consumer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in May as cheaper petrol offset higher costs for rental housing, but inflation probably remains too high for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates before September.
The report from the labour department on Wednesday also showed underlying inflation pressures abated last month. It prompted financial markets to boost the probability that the US central bank would cut rates in September and December, which had been diminished by news last week that job growth accelerated in May.
The unchanged reading in the consumer price index (CPI) last month followed a 0.3% increase in April, the department's bureau of labour statistics reported. It was the softest reading since July 2022. The CPI has been trending lower since posting solid readings in February and March.
In the 12 months through May, the CPI advanced 3.3% after increasing 3.4% in April. Though the annual increase in consumer prices has slowed from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, inflation continues to run above the Fed’s 2% target.
Fed officials later on Wednesday are expected to leave the central bank’s benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 5.25%-5.5% range, where it has been since July.
“We don’t know if the Fed has engineered a soft landing yet, but the economy is slowing and price pressures are sure to follow,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. “Inflation has turned the corner, and the first quarter blow-up is looking like it was an anomaly.”
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would edge up 0.1% in May. Price pressures could continue moderating as major retailers, including Target, slash prices on goods ranging from food to baby nappies as they seek to lure inflation-weary consumers.
Higher inflation has soured Americans' perceptions of the economy, which has continued to expand despite the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening in 2022 and 2023, thanks to labour market resilience. Inflation has eroded US President Joe Biden’s popularity and could be among the factors that will determine the outcome of the November 5 presidential election.
Last month, petrol prices dropped 3.6% after increasing 2.8% in April. Food prices edged up 0.1% after being unchanged in April. Prices at the supermarket were unchanged amid a 1.3% drop in milk.
There were also decreases in the prices of nonalcoholic beverages. Prices of fruits and vegetables were unchanged.
But the cost of rent increased 0.4%, matching April’s rise.
The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022. Following the CPI data, short-term interest rate futures implied about a 70% chance of a rate cut by September, compared with about a 54% probability earlier. Traders also added to bets on a second rate cut by December. Some economists are leaning towards a rate cut in December, but others are not sure the Fed will start its easing cycle this year.
US stocks opened higher. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US treasury yields fell.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.2% in May. That was the smallest advance since last October and followed a 0.3% rise in April.
Healthcare costs rose 0.5%, with prescription medication prices jumping 2.1%. Education services cost more, but airline fares dropped 3.6% after falling 0.8% in April.
There were also decreases in the prices of new vehicles, communication and recreation apparel, as well as household furnishings and operations. The cost of vehicle insurance, one of the major drivers of core inflation, declined last month.
US annual inflation rate slows to 3.3%
Monthly report shows underlying inflation pressures abated in May
Washington — US consumer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in May as cheaper petrol offset higher costs for rental housing, but inflation probably remains too high for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates before September.
The report from the labour department on Wednesday also showed underlying inflation pressures abated last month. It prompted financial markets to boost the probability that the US central bank would cut rates in September and December, which had been diminished by news last week that job growth accelerated in May.
The unchanged reading in the consumer price index (CPI) last month followed a 0.3% increase in April, the department's bureau of labour statistics reported. It was the softest reading since July 2022. The CPI has been trending lower since posting solid readings in February and March.
In the 12 months through May, the CPI advanced 3.3% after increasing 3.4% in April. Though the annual increase in consumer prices has slowed from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, inflation continues to run above the Fed’s 2% target.
Fed officials later on Wednesday are expected to leave the central bank’s benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 5.25%-5.5% range, where it has been since July.
“We don’t know if the Fed has engineered a soft landing yet, but the economy is slowing and price pressures are sure to follow,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. “Inflation has turned the corner, and the first quarter blow-up is looking like it was an anomaly.”
US small business owners say inflation biggest challenge
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would edge up 0.1% in May. Price pressures could continue moderating as major retailers, including Target, slash prices on goods ranging from food to baby nappies as they seek to lure inflation-weary consumers.
Higher inflation has soured Americans' perceptions of the economy, which has continued to expand despite the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening in 2022 and 2023, thanks to labour market resilience. Inflation has eroded US President Joe Biden’s popularity and could be among the factors that will determine the outcome of the November 5 presidential election.
Last month, petrol prices dropped 3.6% after increasing 2.8% in April. Food prices edged up 0.1% after being unchanged in April. Prices at the supermarket were unchanged amid a 1.3% drop in milk.
There were also decreases in the prices of nonalcoholic beverages. Prices of fruits and vegetables were unchanged.
But the cost of rent increased 0.4%, matching April’s rise.
The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022. Following the CPI data, short-term interest rate futures implied about a 70% chance of a rate cut by September, compared with about a 54% probability earlier. Traders also added to bets on a second rate cut by December. Some economists are leaning towards a rate cut in December, but others are not sure the Fed will start its easing cycle this year.
US stocks opened higher. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US treasury yields fell.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.2% in May. That was the smallest advance since last October and followed a 0.3% rise in April.
Healthcare costs rose 0.5%, with prescription medication prices jumping 2.1%. Education services cost more, but airline fares dropped 3.6% after falling 0.8% in April.
There were also decreases in the prices of new vehicles, communication and recreation apparel, as well as household furnishings and operations. The cost of vehicle insurance, one of the major drivers of core inflation, declined last month.
Reuters
Hunter Biden found guilty in gun case
Chile scientists warn of Humboldt penguin extinction risk
US small business owners say inflation biggest challenge
UN Security Council backs Joe Biden’s plan for Gaza ceasefire
Jury still out on direction of US jobs market after payrolls report
US air traffic controllers ‘need new training’ after near disasters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold holds steady ahead of US Fed moves
Fed minutes show disappointment over inflation readings
Fed unlikely to cut rates soon despite softer inflation, New York president says
Lack of political will holds back green stoves in Africa
Energy watchdog warns major oil supply glut looms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.