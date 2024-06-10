UN Security Council backs Joe Biden’s plan for Gaza ceasefire

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
New York — The UN Security Council on Monday backed a proposal outlined by President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and urged the Palestinian militants to accept the deal aimed at ending the eight-month-long war.
Hamas welcomed the adoption of the US-drafted resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to co-operate with mediators over implementing the principles of the plan.
Russia abstained from the UN vote, while the remaining 14 Security Council members voted in favour of the resolution supporting a three-phase ceasefire plan laid out by Biden on May 31 that he described as an Israeli initiative.
“Today we voted for peace,” US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council after the vote.
The resolution welcomes the new ceasefire proposal, states that Israel has accepted it, calls on Hamas to agree to it and “urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition.”
Algeria, the only Arab member of the council, supported the resolution because “we believe it can represent a step forward towards an immediate and lasting ceasefire”, Algeria’s UN ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council.
“It offers a glimmer of hope to the Palestinians,” he said. “It’s time to halt the killing.”
The resolution also goes into detail about the proposal, and spells out that “if the negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will still continue as long as negotiations continue”.
Thomas-Greenfield said the vote showed Hamas that the international community was united.
“United behind a deal that will save lives and help Palestinian civilians in Gaza start to rebuild and heal. United behind a deal that will reunite hostages with their families, after eight months in captivity,” she said.
The council in March demanded for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.
For months, negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to mediate a ceasefire. Hamas says it wants a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli withdrawal from the enclave of 2.3-million people.
Israel is retaliating against Hamas, which rules Gaza, over an October 7 attack by its militants.
More than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, according to Israeli tallies. More than 100 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.
Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the Palestinian territory, killing more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Reuters
Lamola to attend joint UN meeting on ‘urgent’ situation in Gaza
Blinken pushes for Gaza ceasefire in talks with Egypt president
Israel keeps pounding central Gaza after hostage rescue raid
Israel minister Benny Gantz resigns from war cabinet
