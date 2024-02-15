Police question detainees over mass shooting in Kansas City

Police respond after gun shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: KIRBY LEE/USA TODAY SPORT
Los Angeles/Carlsbad — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were on Thursday questioning three people detained after a deadly mass shooting at a rally to celebrate the city’s Super Bowl victory, hoping to find out what prompted the gunfire, which killed a beloved local DJ.
In addition to the woman who was killed, at least 21 others suffered gunshot wounds on Wednesday outside the city’s landmark Union Station, authorities said, where thousands of fans had gathered with the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate the team’s NFL championship triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.
The bloodshed, which came at the end of the rally following a parade, turned the festive occasion into a scene of panic as throngs of attendees scrambled for cover at the sound of rapid-fire gunshots.
People leave a parade and an injured person is wheeled away on a stretcher by medical personnel following a shooting near an outdoor celebration of the NFL champion Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, in Kansas City, Missouri, the US, February 14 2024. Picture: IMAJOEB VIA X
Local radio station KKFI identified the slain victim as Lisa Lopez, one of its disc jockeys and host of the show Taste of Tejano.
“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” the radio station said in a post on Facebook.
Fifteen other victims suffered life-threatening wounds, fire department chief Ross Grundyson said at a late-afternoon news conference.
Eleven of those hurt by gunfire or the ensuing pandemonium were children as young as six, officials said.
None of the football team, their coaches or other staff attending the rally was injured, the Chiefs said.
Police chief Stacey Graves told a Wednesday evening news conference three people were detained “and under investigation” in connection with the shooting, but she said investigators had yet to determine a motive.
She said police were still unsure whether the Super Bowl victory celebration was targeted for attack, or whether the violence was incidental to the event and spilled over into it.
Authorities appealed to anyone who had information about the shooting or video that might help shed light on what transpired to share it with police.
Graves said she was aware of video purporting to show fans subduing a suspect, and that investigators were reviewing the footage to determine if the individual was one of the people taken into police custody.
Parade attendee Paul Contreras told local television station KETV he was one of the fans who helped tackle the man, and saw him drop a gun when he was knocked down.
“The whole time he’s fighting to get up and run away,” Contreras said, adding police arrived within moments. “We’re fighting each other, you know. We’re fighting to keep him down and he’s fighting to get up.”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas lamented that city authorities ultimately were unable to prevent such violence despite the presence of more than 800 law enforcement officers, including federal agents, on security detail for the event.
“Parades, rallies, schools, movies — it seems like almost nothing is safe,” Quinton, a Democrat, told reporters, recounting how he was among those who ran for cover at the sound of gunfire.
The barrage of gunshots happened near a garage west of the station, whose front entrance was the backdrop to the stage for the victory rally, according to police and local media.
Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major US rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is now home to a museum and visiting attractions, and is a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.
The Super Bowl celebration featured Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce’s pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.
“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce posted on X late on Wednesday night. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”
The governors of Missouri and Kansas were among the dignitaries present at the event but they, too, were unhurt.
The shooting came three days after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl, 25-22, marking their fourth National Football League championship.
On June 17, 1933, Union Station was the site of an outdoor shoot-out and murder of four law enforcement officers and a criminal fugitive in a notorious incident known as the Kansas City Massacre.
Wednesday’s violence took place on the sixth anniversary of one of the most notorious mass shootings in recent US history, when 17 people were killed and 17 more were injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooter in that incident, a former student who was 19 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
